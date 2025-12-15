The costs of the enquiry so far, from Brave Ai:

“The inquiry’s costs are projected to exceed £208 million in total, with an estimated cost per day of £144,939. In addition to the inquiry’s own expenses, the UK government has spent over £100 million responding to the inquiry from April 2023 to June 2025, bringing the total taxpayer cost to more than £277 million.

This government response cost includes £56.4 million on legal fees and £44.6 million on staff costs across the same period.

Over a quarter of a billion pounds!!!

Compare that to compensation paid to victims:

“As of the end of September 2025, the total amount paid through the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) for claims related to COVID-19 vaccines is £6,480,000 for the 2024/25 financial year.”

Bureaucratic costs are more than forty times the compensation for vaccine harms.

What the enquiry will not address is this massive disparity.

Neither will it provide figures for the number killed or severely harmed by the EXPERIMNTAL C19 vaccines.

Neither will it draw any conclusions on the number of Brits now drawing sickness benefit because of increase brain damage as the vaccines crossed the blood/brain barrier. Per Brave AI:

“The number of working-age Britons permanently off work due to long-term illness has reached a record high, with approximately 2.8 million people classified as economically inactive because of long-term sickness as of early 2024.

This figure represents a significant increase from 2019, when just over two million people were in this category, and reflects a sustained upward trend driven by rising mental health issues, chronic physical conditions, and an increasing number of people unable to work due to health-related reasons. “

The long-term sickness rate now stands at 7% of the working-age population, the highest level since records began.

Neither will it provide any estimates for the number of people killed from the administration of Midazolam+ morphine and DNR protocols, let alone the number of people who died because prescription medicines were either denied by medics or were not written/filled.

Neither will it provide estimates of the number of people who could have bee treated with known cures (with 20/20 hindsight) such as Ivermectin or Augmented AC – and nasal sprays.

Remember the C19 injections are NOT vaccines, they are experimental ad thy failed to prevent the spread of c19, hospitalizations and deaths.

The Astra Zeneca injection was withdrawn within 3 months in the EU, because of health risks to the heart.

WE know now that masks do not work, the RT-PCR tests generated false positive results at a rate of around 90% and social distancing was a fabricated measure backed by zero science

The C19 enquiry will provide no comments or draw any lessons from C19 enquiries in Canada, Scotland or anywhere else.

It will draw no valid conclusions for th future– just a lot of bureaucratic ad legal language.

Onwards!!!

