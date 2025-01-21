There will be a pubic enquiry that will expose all the failings of the police and the coverup by politicians,

He had been in a special school for ADHD spectrum disorder.

He is under 21 years of age, so he will not get a life sentence. The UK does not have the death penalty in any case.

When he receives his punishment this Thursday, he will likely receive a 20-year sentence and be released when he is close to 40 years of age.

He might have his British citizenship revoked as he has dual Rwandan citizenship.

He will likely serve his sentence alongside the incarcerated Islamic prison population, where we will get protection from others.

Skip to the 9:40 mark of this video:

“This Was A Very Nasty Man” Axel Rudakubana Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Three Girls In Southport

Here’s a, now out of date, description of the incident from Brave AI:

“Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, a 17-year-old British citizen born in Cardiff, Wales, was charged with the murder of three young girls in Southport, England, on July 31, 2024. The incident occurred during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space community studio in Southport. Rudakubana was also charged with ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared in court on August 1, 2024, and was remanded in youth custody until his next hearing on October 25, 2024.”

More here:

Southport Killer "Smirking Behind His Hand" In Court Says Journalist

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your social media feeds!