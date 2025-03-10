Shenanigans in Washington State - Grog Banks, a District Prosecutor who can’t get local judges to hear a case against an election observer for not wearing a mask - who then disqualifies a neighbouring judge from hearing the case!

Here’s the first few minutes of the transcript:

“in Island County Washington back uh in the uh leading in the leadup to the November election there were Republican election observers who were told that they could not observe ballot counting from in the ballot Counting Room unless they were wearing masks and of course that's just stupid and so they said look we're going to go in there anyway

um and if we get kicked out we get kicked out

Tim gazelo was one of them and he did indeed get escorted out by the police

LEO: “hey how you doing Mr what's your what's your name

TH: “Tim hazelo”

lEO: “Tim yeah good to meet you

TH: “good to meet you”

LEO: “ yeah okay, we've met before so uh tell me what's going on here

TH: “um I'm just observing my civil rights as the Observer “

LEO: “okay but as I know they made a policy that you wear a mask while your which the RCW doesn't give them the authority to do so that's still a policy that's been set and they they've made that very clear to you “

Here’s the offence

TH “are you guys going to cite me for being here

LEO: “ I'm going to ask you to leave “

TH: “I'm going to sit here and watch the balloting then I'm going to sit here watch the balloting”

LEO: “No you're not. okay you need to leave “

TH “if I need to then let's go “

LEO: “the charge is disorderly conduct - “

TH: “got you”

LEO: “okay you have a mandatory court appearance”

TH: “okay “

LEO: “do you have any other questions for me I'm going to ask you not to return here today or you can end up in jail “

Back to the presenter of the video.

“yeah because what he did there looked so disorderly so Tim hazelo was the second Republican ballot observer in within the course of a couple days to be removed or LED out from that ballot counting Center by police both of them were cited

well Tim was cited on site there with disorderly conduct which is a misdemeanour- he's still going to fight it but at the end of the day um a misdemeanour is a misdemeanour and doesn't certainly carry the consequences of felony so uh Tim hazelo.

The Other Woman we also had on the show they were both facing misdemeanour charges and then they both found out that if they did not plead guilty to that misdemeanour charge the Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks would charge them with a felony

a felony for what you just saw there on camera for refusing to wear a mask and being 1 - out and having a pretty polite conversation with police a felony using some obscure RCW about unlawful entry to an election facility - which they didn't - they weren't in there unlawfully “

From then, the Superior Court Justices - two of them - recused themselves from hearing the case:

The Prosecuting Attorney, Greg Banks, referred the case to a neighbouring court but then disqualified the judge from hearing the case!

Something is not right!

