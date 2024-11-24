From the 30-second clip embedded here:

Watch! Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Gaetz Legal Note—Priceless!

“Suny Hostin’s legal note debacle is a microcosm of the media’s broader hypocrisy. Watching her choke on her own words was the best live television we’ve seen in years, and it underscores just how biased and unserious The View has become.”

“Of course, the facts never mattered to Hostin or her ilk. Gaetz’s withdrawal from consideration had nothing to do with guilt and everything to do with political optics. The allegations against him? Invented. The DOJ’s investigation? Closed. But that didn’t stop Hostin from indulging in a sanctimonious smear campaign before being forced to eat her words—live on air.”

I still wonder what was in that House Ethics Committee report…

Onwards!!!

