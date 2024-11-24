Race baiter and bigot, Sonny Hostin of “The View”, forced to issue retraction of her baseless claims and accusations against Matt Gaetz
From the 30-second clip embedded here:
Watch! Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Gaetz Legal Note—Priceless!
“Suny Hostin’s legal note debacle is a microcosm of the media’s broader hypocrisy. Watching her choke on her own words was the best live television we’ve seen in years, and it underscores just how biased and unserious The View has become.”
“Of course, the facts never mattered to Hostin or her ilk. Gaetz’s withdrawal from consideration had nothing to do with guilt and everything to do with political optics. The allegations against him? Invented. The DOJ’s investigation? Closed. But that didn’t stop Hostin from indulging in a sanctimonious smear campaign before being forced to eat her words—live on air.”
I still wonder what was in that House Ethics Committee report…
Onwards!!!
She is a nasty piece of work, but at least she is amazingly ignorant.And unaware of her ignorance, And truly just a miserable, human being. Her life is probably one misery. After another mostly self. Inflicted.
Doesn't matter how much money wealth or fame. She will always be an ignorant, useless stinking piece of human shit. In my humble opinion.