From this one-hour panel discussion here, skip to the 10-minute mark to hear Maddow’s fake news face plant.

Two heroic doctors are treating and curing measles in a measles clinic.

Those children at the clinic ALL have measles. The children would not be there otherwise.

The doctors are injected up the wazoo with MMR injections and got mild cases of measles which they recovered from.

One of the two CHD medics/reporters got a mild case d males AND had been injected up the wazoo with MMR.

Maddow claims that the doctors curing the children are “super-spreaders” – she is a moron.

Here’s the episode write up:

“Breaking Down Media Lies + Bioregulatory Medicine Roundtable

Autism rates continue to rise, according to a recently published CDC report. We are now up to 1 in 31 children with a diagnosis of this condition. Here, to discuss the data and its implication, are Brian Hooker and Karl Jablonowski of the CHD Science team.

After that… “Supportive, not suppressive” — a simple way to define a complex practice called bioregulatory medicine, which seeks to bolster the body’s natural healing mechanisms in promoting good health for people of all ages. Today, on “Good Morning CHD,” we feature a panel of experts in this field who discuss mechanisms, success stories, strategies and practitioners. Tune in!”

Here is a reminder of the moron’s previous “medical advice” that killed and harmed others.

From

Maddow: If You've Been Putting Off Vaccination, The Time To Do It Is Now.

And from March 2021

Rachel Maddow Tells Her Audience: 'The virus does NOT infect vaccinated people' (3/29/2021)

All lies. The number of dead has been triangulated at 800,000 Americans (one dah per thousand injections, a one in 40 under-reporting of VAERS and analysis by the Ethical Skeptic) – with around 40 million adverse events – millions severe and serious.

How she/he/it avoided prosecution for issuing unqualified and deadly medical advice is a mystery.

