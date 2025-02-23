From here:

MSNBC Cancels Joy Reid’s Show Amid Major Network Shake-Up – Daily Presser

“MSNBC is reportedly making significant changes to its lineup, with Joy Reid’s show, “The ReidOut,” facing cancellation.

The New York Times reported that Reid’s show, which airs on weekdays at 7 p.m. Eastern, will be replaced by a panel featuring Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez. Additionally, Alex Wagner’s show is also on the brink of being axed, with Jen Psaki slated as her replacement.”

From Brave AI:

“Joy Reid's salary has been a subject of change recently. As of February 2025, she earns $2 million annually from MSNBC, according to CA Knowledge.

However, due to declining TV ratings, MSNBC has reportedly offered her a reduced salary to keep her on the channel.

Previously, her salary was reported to be around $3 million and before joining MSNBC in 2014, she earned $1 million. Her salary has increased tenfold since she started with MSNBC.”

It seems that it pays to be a bigot at MSBC.

Maybe she got hacked off about not getting parity with Rachel Maddow.

“Rachel Maddow's current annual salary is $25 million, which is a $5 million reduction from her previous $30 million salary.

This pay cut was part of a new five-year contract with MSNBC, despite the network facing challenges such as a drop in ratings following the election of Donald Trump. The network values Maddow's influence and viewership, with one executive describing her as "ratings Viagra".

Maddow barely gets the same views as podcasters - signifying the end of the MSM as a source of news and information:

“In 2024, the show averaged 2.4 million viewers on Monday nights until Election Day pushed viewers away.4 As of January 2025, the show returned to a weeknight format, 5 nights a week, and was the network's highest-rated program.

In the week ending January 20, 2025, The Rachel Maddow Show finished first with total viewers (1.711 million at 9 p.m. ET) and the demo (137,000 viewers).”

First amongst MSNBC shows wth just 137,000 views amongst 20-54 year olds. You get the feeling that her viewership is much like those watching a gay pride parade.

Out of interest, NBC s (not MSNBC) does have a popular podcast.

Here’s a list of the top 10 regular podcasts, per Brave AI:

Top 10 Most Viewed Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience : Hosted by Joe Rogan, this podcast covers a wide range of topics including entertainment, comedy, and interviews. It has an estimated 11 million listeners per episode and is frequently ranked as the top podcast globally.

The Tucker Carlson Show : Hosted by Tucker Carlson, this podcast focuses on current events and political issues from a conservative viewpoint. It has an estimated 4.2 to 4.4 star ratings on Spotify and Apple, respectively, and around 3.15 million YouTube subscribers.

The Mel Robbins Podcast : Hosted by Mel Robbins, this podcast focuses on education, self-help, and health. It has a 4.8 star rating on both Spotify and Apple and around 3 million YouTube subscribers.

New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce : Hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, this podcast covers sports and entertainment. It has a 4.9 star rating on Spotify and a 4.8 star rating on Apple, with around 2.45 million YouTube subscribers.

Call Her Daddy : Hosted by Alex Cooper, this podcast is geared towards women and covers topics such as sexuality, relationships, and society. It has a 4.1 star rating on Spotify and a 4.5 star rating on Apple, with around 970,000 YouTube subscribers.

The Rest is History : Hosted by Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, this podcast delves into historical topics. It has a 4.9 star rating on Spotify and a 4.7 star rating on Apple, with around 85,600 YouTube subscribers.

The Daily : Hosted by Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise, this podcast from The New York Times covers daily news and has an estimated 3.2 million listeners per episode.

Dateline NBC : Hosted by Keith Morrison and Josh Mankowitz, this true crime podcast has an estimated 2.7 million listeners per episode.

SmartLess : Hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, this comedy podcast has an estimated 2.4 million listeners per episode.

PodSaveAmerica: Hosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Thomas Vietor, this political podcast has an estimated 1.5 million listeners per episode.

Most data sourced from here and here:

https://rephonic.com/charts/youtube/united-states/popular-podcasts

https://www.quora.com/What-are-the-ratings-for-Rachel-Maddows-show-on-MSNBC

Please take a paid subscription to reward me for the thousands of hours of research that go into the thousands of articles I publish - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!