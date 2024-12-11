Remember that case against Trump where the racist, Trump hating Democratic party operative accused Trump of fraudulently obtaining a loan from a bank, based on the value of Mar-a-Lago?

You remember, where Trump applied for a loan, sent in his books, the bank examined the cash flows, assessed the value of the collateral against the requested loan – AND THEN OFFERED A LOAN AT AN INTEREST RATE to cover default risk that Trump accepted.

And paid back!!!

Well, the racist, misandrist political hack will not drop the case.

From here:

New York AG James Won’t Drop $454 Million Civil Fraud Case Against Trump | NTD

The ramifications of a successful prosecution are that ANY collateralised loan agreed on commercial terms between two consenting parties, by ANY New York permanent or temporary resident, is subject to the opinion of the court on the value of collateral and the interest rate charged by the lender.

Custodia’s of loan agreements should also take note as they may be safekeeping fraudulent collateral loan documents, custodians should immediately forward all such collateralised loan agreements, so that Letitia Jams can make sure they are properly valued with an appropriate interest rate and term!

In this case the judge directed the jury to find Trump guilty.

Recall that Trump posted a $175 million bond to block the imminent collection of the judgment. This bond was reduced from the original $454 million. The bond secures $354.8 million: A disgorgement of ill-gotten profits ordered by New York Judge Arthur Engoron, as part of a $364 million verdict in the civil fraud case against Trump and his Trump Organization business empire.

So, if you are in New York, and take out a loan with the bank, using your car as collateral, against your car – you claim it’s worth 8,000 bucks, the bank gives you a 6,000 loan at 2% above the overdraft rate – you have broken the law – according to Judge Arthur Engoron and political hack Letitia James.

All corporations, governments and banks transacting in Bew York City should also take note. Any mutually agreed terms are subject to the whim of a Democrat.

P.S. Why doesn’t James prosecute the bank for participation in the “fraud” with a potntial defrauding of its shareholders?

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan