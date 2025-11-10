Power coastal cities with these nuclear ships - providing jobs, developing world lading skills and protecting the country from the threat of foreign aggression - to which the UK is virtually defenceless against modern warfare that focusses on the use of drones and missiles.

These ships can also form the basis of coastal defences and the “projection of kinetic power to areas o f conflict (check out “phalanx systems on board US ahips.

Historically, the UK “ruled the waves – this plan solves many issue – unemployment, productivity, high energy costs whilst simultaneously satisfying climate concerns.

Here’s a few fun facts.

From Brave AI:

“US aircraft carriers generate substantial power primarily through nuclear reactors, which provide both propulsion and electrical energy. The Nimitz-class carriers are equipped with two A4W nuclear reactors, each producing approximately 550 MW thermal (MWth). These reactors generate 194 megawatts (MW) of shaft power—equivalent to about 260,000 horsepower—to drive four propeller shafts, enabling speeds over 30 knots.

“The newer Gerald R. Ford-class carriers feature more advanced A1B reactors, reported to be at least 25% more powerful than the A4W, potentially reaching 700 MWth. These reactors significantly increase electrical output—about three times more than Nimitz-class ships—enabling future technologies like electromagnetic aircraft launch systems (EMALS) and directed-energy weapons.

One TWh = one million mwh.

“In addition to propulsion, these reactors support onboard electrical systems. While exact electrical output figures are classified, estimates suggest around 100 MWth is dedicated to electrical generation, enough to power a small city. This electricity supports radar, communications, life support, and weapons systems.

“US submarines also rely on nuclear propulsion, with reactor output varying by class. Modern Virginia-class and Ohio-class submarines use reactors producing around 200 MWth, sufficient to propel these vessels at high speeds while remaining submerged for months. “

“A city of 100,000 people typically consumes approximately 1.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean energy per year, based on a per-capita demand of about 12 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually, which is derived from U.S. national energy consumption data.

These are the US specifications for their needs.

I maintain that UK scientists are quite capable of tailoring specs for UK’s defence AND to provide energy for coastal cities in the UK - Small Modular Nuclear reactors – with anti-drone/missile technology - with electricity powering aar

400 nuclear ships/submarines to be built In the major shipyards of the British Isles – rebuild th shipyards – move to a war footing, using the (promised to TRUMP) (5% of GDP = 150 billion pounds a year!!!!

Jobs would be created and productivity increased – maybe high spec ships could be sold to reduce the UK’s massive trade deficit. (the UK goods trade deficit was of £53.8 billion in the final quarter of 2024.

Th hundreds of billions of pounds currently funding ludicrous net zero targets by 2030/2040/50 could b switched to crating real assets, rather than the worthless windmills and solar panels that eliminate prime agricultural land.

This ship building could be combined with the 1,000 Xl (40 storey)towers each housing 3,000 people with 25 apartments per floor/storey – 3 people per apartment) that are needed to meet the housing needs/shortage faced by 3 million British people.

1,000 x 40 floor/storey tower blocks need to be built to house 3 million people in need of housing.

The UK government has plans to build 300,000 homes a year for 5 years (cost estimates are around 1.5 trillion pounds at 500,00 pounds per house.

Maybe the maths need refining, but the maths are just as challengeable as the UK’s horribly expensive energy bills - that can only ever increase - (because the shiny panted TUK government/Treasury wonks have guaranteed ever higher electricity prices for the next two decades.

Onwards!!!

