Inheritance tax warning as complicated gifting rule leaves families facing £3million bill

The socialist UK Labour government considers all wealh/assets as THEFT of THEIR money and seek to claw it back via inheritance taxes – it is NOT just farmers who suffer from inheritance tax AMLOST EVERYONE IS TRAPPED by IHT.

We have now had two Labour budgets that have raised 66 BILLION in new taxes – a direct contradiction of its 2024 election manifesto to NOT raise taxation.

You may have noticed the “stealth tax just announced:

“A major reform is planned for the future: the High Value Council Tax Surcharge (HVCTS) will be introduced in April 2028. This new charge will apply to owners of residential properties in England valued at £2 million or more in 2026.

“ The surcharge will be administered alongside existing Council Tax by local authorities and is expected to raise around £430 million annually from 2028/29 onwards to support local government services.

“ The surcharge will be based on property value, with rates of £2,500 for properties valued between £2.0-2.5 million, £3,500 for £2.5-3.5 million, £5,000 for £3.5-5.0 million, and £7,500 for properties valued at £5 million or more.”

“ Charges will increase annually in line with CPI inflation from 2029-30 onwards.”

These are ANNUAL EXTRA Rates.

CPI inflation is CAUSED by government – via “net zero measures and its second order impacts on food prices and COUNCIL RATES!

The property values on which these rates are based have not been adjusted since 1991.

Guess what is coming? 35 years of house price increases!!!

“UK house prices increased significantly between 1991 and 2026, though specific data for 2026 is projected. In 1991, the average house price was £54,626. By 2025, the average price had risen to £271,809. This represents an increase of approximately 397% over the period.

Coul local authority rates also QUADRUPLE???

Aside from this hyperinflationary impact millions of people will now have to pay IHT.

“The average house price in the West Midlands region of England was £248,928 in September 2025, according to the UK House Price Index summary ( per Brave AI)..

“ For comparison, the average price in Birmingham, a major city within the West Midlands, was £277,000 in September 2025 ( per Brave AI).

“The average house price in the South East of England is £440,000, based on data from October 2024 to September 2025. ( per Brave AI).

From RightMove “2 days ago - House prices in London have an overall average of £658,996 over the last year.

Someone selling a average house in London faces a whopping inheritance tax bill – minimum of £66,000 an potentially much, much more.

London and the South-east better start their inheritance tax planning immediately! These numbers represent ONLY the value of houses, no other savings/shares/SIPP’s ISA’s have been included:

“The wealthiest families have encountered tax bills of over £3million after a benefactor has passed away before the crucial seven-year period has finished.

These substantial charges arise when people give away valuable assets or funds but do not live long enough for the gifts to fall outside inheritance tax rules.

“The inheritance tax system charges 40 per cent on estates above the £325,000 nil-rate band.

This threshold increases to £500,000 when the deceased’s main home is passed to children or grandchildren, provided the total estate remains under £2million.

Transferring wealth before death represents a common strategy for reducing inheritance tax exposure. However, the donor must remain alive for a full seven years following the transfer for it to fall completely outside their taxable estate.

“Deaths occurring between three and seven years after gifting trigger reduced tax rates ranging from eight to 32 per cent.

“Transfers made less than three years before death incur the standard 40 per cent rate.

The tax rate is 40% above £325,000 (not 26%)

“She highlighted particular interest from agricultural communities: “We’re getting inquiries in particular from farmers looking to pass on assets such as land to the next generation without triggering a big inheritance tax bill.”

“The typical unsuccessful gift amounted to £171,000 after reliefs and exemptions, generating a tax liability of £68,400 when death occurred within three years.

“From April 2027, private pension funds will become subject to inheritance tax for the first time, removing a previously protected asset class from estate planning strategies.

For farms: Agricultural and business property reliefs face substantial restrictions from April 2026. These allowances, which previously enabled tax-free transfers of farms and family enterprises, will be capped at £1million for combined holdings.

Assets exceeding this threshold will receive only 50 per cent relief, creating an effective 20 per cent tax rate on the excess.

PROPERTY VALUES up – via bureaucratic diktat – tax rates up via socialist diktat

“In Great Britain, the wealth distribution shows that the wealthiest 10% hold around half of all wealth, primarily in the form of private pensions and property. The median total wealth for individuals is estimated to be around £125,000, with the wealthiest 10% having wealth of £1,200,500 or more. However, specific data on the number of Brits with more than £325,000 in assets is not provided in the available sources.

Office for National Statistics

Regional taxes up – socialists hate people living in London and the south-east – their Marxist mantra is “all property is theft” – those living in London and the south-east are the biggest thieves AND they must not be allowed to pass it on to the next generation.

One has to wonder whether the surprise £4 billion 2025/6 budget surplus was funded by more (rich southern) people dying than expected!

One way or another, Labour has raised taxes by ££66 billion in two annual budgets (2% of GDP per annum) and plans on at least doubling that via the inheritance taxes on property and investments.

It is “complicated.

Onwards!!!

