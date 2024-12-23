A major push back against claims for vaxx injuries is that just because three is a temporal correlation between injury and an injection (which satisfies all Bradford-Hill criteria) that there is no demonstrable causal link with an injection.
Let’s put the shoe on the other foot.
By the same logic, there can be no demonstrable causal link from an injection to an outcome.
A reminder, here is a representation of Phase 3 clinical trial outcomes first published in December 2021:
The COVID-19 Inoculations - More Harm Than Good FINAL Video & Print
Onwards!!!
Please take a paid subscription or forward this article (including on “X” or another platform) to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
Circling the drain is a fruitless pastime. If one doesn't "get-it" now, one probably never will.
As you doubtless also know, there are nine (Bradford Hill) criteria, (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1898525/?page=1) namely:
strength, consistency, specificity, temporality, biological gradient, plausibility, coherence, experiment and analogy. These criteria have been 'modulated' in many subsequent publications since Hill's initial address in January 1965 to the Royal Society of Medicine (England).
One excellent modulation is one that expresses evidence in the context of direct, mechanistic and parallel (The evolution of evidence hierarchies: what can Bradford Hill’s ‘guidelines for causation’ contribute? Howick, J. Glasziou, P. & Aronson, JK. J R Soc Med 2009: 102: 186–194).
+Type of Evidence ~ DIRECT
Size of effect not attributable to plausible confounding.
Appropriate temporal and/or spatial proximity (cause precedes effect and effect occurs after a plausible interval; cause occurs at the same site as the intervention). Dose-responsiveness and reversibility.
+Type of Evidence ~ MECHANISTIC
Evidence for a mechanism of action (biological, chemical, mechanical)
+Type of Evidence ~ PARALLEL
Coherence, Replicability, Similarity
When it comes to satisfying these criteria of evidence, ALL the criteria are fulfilled in terrible incontestable abundance and as above, all the considerations of evidence (direct, mechanistic and parallel) are irrefutably and compellingly satisfied.
"Bafflement" as expressed by the many tentacled arms of BigPharma includes the medical jabsters, their institutions and universities, "vaccinologists," politicians, bureaucrats, and a coterie of unethical, corrupt, unscientific, money-making, needled-barrel waving megalomaniacs. Regrettably it also includes a majority of intellectually transfixed, uninterested, psy-op hypnotised populace. There seems no route out of this other than the kind of re-education policies seen in the de-Nazification of Germany after WW2.
However, as we all know, the perpetrators and instigators will not stop until they are physically stopped. And as we also know, no matter how 'compelling' it might appear getting to the front of a long lethal queue, waiting submissively to die or sicken and die in the ridiculous name of a "Re-set" or the patent top-down misdirection of the 2030 UNsustainable goals, generally assumes a dwindling attraction for most.
Is this a mortal blow for humanity or even just a assault that successfully enslaves us all?
Neither. There will be a turning point when most appreciate that there is nothing left to lose. The bunkered billionaires and the players in the Club of Rome, and all the rest of the invisible parasites have sentenced themselves. Only, they're likely too wrapped up in their own sense of delusional omnipotence to notice.
They are trying to pre-program us to accept the ludicrous notion that kids and healthy active adults having sudden-death heart attacks is and always has been 100% normal, and no way no how has anything to do with the billions of Covid doses they jammed into the arms of millions of people. It’s this that, that, those, these, and this. But anything but the vaccine.
Obscene causes they are blaming on the sudden massive increase in strokes: climate change, napping, passing school exams, sunlight, particles in the atmosphere, drinking tea, sleeping in the wrong position, and many more:
https://tritorch.substack.com/p/children-having-heart-attacks-the
For the victims who were manipulated into taking the kill shots: Pain and failure are the best teachers, but no one wants to be their students. The problem with the stroke-pokes is that you cannot learn from your mistakes if you are dead. We are entering an age of mass death and many many tears are going to fall. The people who did this to mankind must pay for their crimes