Millions Experienced COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects - Rasmussen Reports®

“More than a third of Americans who were vaccinated against COVID-19 say they had side effects from the shot, and nearly half suspect the vaccines killed many patients,

“The survey of 1,292 American Adults was conducted on November 10-12, 2024 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.

How does UK’s death toll compare to the rest of the world? As Covid Inquiry issues damning verdict

Among th countries with the highest death tolls were the UK and US – these two had among the most aggressive C19 measures ad the most compliant C19 injection rules.

New Zealand did well as it closed its borders and completely locked down.

“In Sweden, which controversially chose not to implement a lockdown and instead relied heavily on trusting residents to use their ‘common sense’, there were an extra 185 deaths than expected, giving it a ranking of 139th.

New Zealand and Luxembourg were among the most successful to keep excess deaths to a minimum, logging 10 and 25 extra deaths per 100,000 people respectively.

According to excess death figures between January 2020 and May 2023 — when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid was no longer a public health emergency of international concern — the UK fared 65th worst of all 237 countries.

It logged an extra 346 deaths per 100,000 people.

The US was worse, reporting 397 deaths placing it in 51st position. Bulgaria took top spot with a grim 1,048 excess deaths per 100,000 people.

