From here:

These States are Paying Way Less for Energy - Here’s Why | RealClearInvestigations

There is an embedded link to a 94-page report here.

ALEC_EnergyAffordability2026.pdf

Lots to wade through petrol and diesel prices by State, for example.

In the ‘conclusion’ we have this:

“The data in this report show that states adopting expansive mandates, complicated compliance requirements, and rigid regulatory structures tend to experience higher electricity and fuel costs.

In particular, states with Renewable Portfolio Standards, cap-and-trade programs, and broad net metering mandates generally face higher average electricity prices.

These policies can require utilities to purchase specified generation sources regardless of cost, acquire emissions allowances for carbon usage, or compensate distributed generation at above-market rates.

The costs of such activities are often passed down to consumers in an electric bill or at the gas station.

By contrast, states that emphasize market competition and regulatory predictability are more likely to maintain affordable energy for households and businesses.

To ensure long-term prosperity, lawmakers should focus on policies that advance affordability, reliability, and economic growth across the full energy spectrum, including electricity and transportation fuels.

ALEC’s Essential Policy Solutions for 2026 provides practical steps for states seeking to improve outcomes without imposing unnecessary burdens.

On pages 17 and 18, the ‘ RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARDS AND CLEAN ENERGY STANDARDS BY STATE’ details the RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARD (RPS) OR CLEAN ENERGY STANDARD (CES) by STATE.

Those with ‘none’ for RPS or CES are below:

AK,AR, AZ, FL, GA, ID, KY, LA, MS, NE, NDTN, TX, WV, WY

The other States have target such as 100% renewable, ‘clean’ or carbon free by 2030-2050.

AlmosT all States have ‘net metering’ policies’

CA, has a Cap-and-Invest Program, whilst CT, DE, ME,MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, RI, and VT have RGGI policies.

‘Net metering is a utility billing mechanism that allows consumers who generate their own electricity (typically via solar panels) to receive credits for the excess power they export to the grid.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is the first mandatory market-based program in the United States to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Established in 2009, it is a cooperative effort among 11 states—Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia—to cap and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the power sector

Key features of the program include:

Cap-and-Trade System : RGGI sets a regional limit on CO2 pollution, issuing a limited number of tradable allowances where each permits the emission of one short ton of CO2.

Coverage : Compliance obligations apply to fossil-fueled power plants with a capacity of 25 megawatts (MW) or larger.

Auctions and Reinvestment : States distribute over 90% of allowances through quarterly auctions, generating proceeds that are reinvested in energy efficiency, clean energy, and consumer benefit programs.

Impact: Since its inception, RGGI states have reduced power sector carbon emissions by over 50% while continuing to experience economic growth.

Let’ compare a few household electricity prices amongst the BIG 3 States.

CA 33.75 cents per kWh

FL 15.54 cents per kWh

TX 15.36 to 15.69 cents per kWh

Out of interest, NY is 23.87 and 29.99 cents per kWh and Hawaii is approximately 37 to 43 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh),

Californians must love a lower standard of living!

Poor old Hawaii can’t catch a break.

‘Hawaii’s electricity generation is primarily derived from petroleum, which accounted for 74.4% of utility-scale net electricity generation in September 2025 and 65% of total state generation in 2024. The remaining supply comes largely from renewable sources, which provided 33% of total generation statewide in 2024, with solar being the largest renewable contributor at approximately 22% of the total mix

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