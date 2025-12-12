Trump has urged the EU to take The lead IN providing this $200 billion. Th EU reckons it ca do this largely by stealing the investments of Russia – both State and civilian assets that are locked up in institutions such as the securities repository EuroClear.

From Brave AI:

“Euroclear is a financial services company headquartered in Belgium that provides streamlined securities settlement and related post-trade services for financial institutions globally.

It acts as a central securities depository (CSD) and an international central securities depository (ICSD), facilitating the safekeeping, settlement, and administration of a wide range of securities, including bonds, equities, derivatives, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and investment funds.

“The company settles both domestic and cross-border securities transactions across more than 120 countries, supporting over 50 settlement currencies. It operates as a clearinghouse, verifying information supplied by brokers and managing the transfer of securities and corresponding payments, either free of payment or against cash.”

The political leaders have decided that they are legally entitled to steal the assets of any Russian – thus “releasing “frozen Russian assets. This is a false equivalence. This is not a “release” it is theft and is not legal– it is theft from guilty and innocent Russians alike.

The politicians in the EU and UK, maybe taking a leaf out of Trump’s theft of a Venezuelan oil tanker! They think that they have rights over any and all banking/investment assets in their sovereign jurisdictions – they do not.

the investment capital and assets of Swiss, Japanese, Arabian, South American, Chinese etc governments and people are all now at serious risk of sequestration by political criminals.

If Russian assets are stolen, every investor and operator in the EU’s financial systems will need to look hard at who actually has control of their assets – US law may offer much better protection against political theft than that that used to be afforded by the EU.

I have often referred to the EU as the Union of European socialist republics – the UESR – as opposed to the now defunct USSR.

If the theft of individual Russian and State assts is completed, expect capital flight from the EU towards the US – it could b a real “black swan”.

Th EU idea is NOT to actually pay for th defence of Ukraine from its 5% of GDP commitment to NATO – because no EU nation can afford to deplete their socialist welfare budgets and “net zero” commitments.

5 per cent of the EU’s 21 trillion-dollar GDP = a trillion bucks a year.

From Brave AI:

“The European Union’s gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated at $21.097 trillion in nominal terms for 2025, making it the second-largest economy in the world by nominal GDP, behind the United States.

The European Union’s commitment to the NATO 5% GDP defence spending target, agreed upon at the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, requires all NATO member states, including EU countries, to increase their defence and security-related expenditures to 5% of GDP by 2035. This target is divided into 3.5% of GDP for core defence requirements, such as weapons and military forces, and an additional 1.5% for defence-related infrastructure, cyber security, resilience, and support for Ukraine. Spain is the only NATO member that did not endorse the new target, receiving an exemption.”

The UK also made the 5% commitment. Its budget of last week failed to provide any increase over the next 5 years that would get close to meeting this promise.

A trillion a year to be spent by he EU and UK on American weapons systems which can be used to restock already used ordinance/weapons/ rebuilding domestic defence capabilities and also sending a large chunk of the defence spending to Ukraine?

“Lie, cheat and steal – the socialist mantra applied at the state level. Discrimination and persecution at its worst – don’t be a Russian – no matter how many decades you have been in the UK or EU, how much you have paid in taxes or how many people you have employed.

To paraphrase Greta Thunberg “HOW DARE YOU”! Human rights? A risible EU concept to be applied when politicians feel like it.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan