Here is a long article – the first paragraphs covers the main new information - this "framing" by the German government of Fuellmich and its use off secret service apparatchiks.

RECRUITED "Trusted Persons" From His Inner Circle, And Stated He Must Be Stopped At All Costs--To Prevent His Political Rise. The Germans KNOW This, But We Don't. Dossier By Cynthia Salatino

Celia Farber

Apr 10



Editorial note: I received this document, written primarily by Cynthia Salatino, from Reiner Fuellmich friend and active campaigner for his cause, Daisy Papp, several weeks ago. While on a recent flight, I was able to read it a second time, attentively. What I discovered shocked me. I have bold faced what I see as the main bombshells, chief among them, this:



April 2., 2024

Defense lawyer Christof Miseré presented to the court a dossier authored by the German Secret services. This dossier, leaked to Miseré by a whistleblower, contains an order given in 2021 to find, or alternatively “create” grounds to criminally prosecute Fuellmich, and demonstrates that Reiner Fuellmich was already under special surveillance as far back as 2021. The dossier states that Fuellmich must be stopped at all costs, that a case must be “constructed” against him, and how this must be achieved. It said:

"The attribution or the possibility of obtaining a politically exposed position must be prevented by any means provided for by the rule of law. Recruitment and involvement of trusted persons amongst Reiner Fuellmich's closest circle is recommended. It is necessary to prepare a criminal case against Reiner Fuellmich. This includes collaboration, therefore, of prosecutors and the preparation of charges in case of proven violations of the law. All necessary constructions must be evaluated and suitable third parties recruited.

“The activities of Reiner Fuellmich represent a complex challenge for security authorities which requires a coordinated and multi-level response. The implementation of the recommended measures should contribute towards preventing his political rise and protect the security and democratic values of the Federal Republic of Germany."

WHY DIDN'T THIS GO OUT AS A NEWS RELEASE, TO EVERY LAST REPORTER, EVERY LAST PODCASTER, VIA EMERGENCY PRESS RELEASE? THIS IS STAGGERING.

I publish this in the hope that those who wish to help Reiner, who have platforms, either tear it apart, challenge it, seek out those cited for comment, and/or forward to anybody you know in the media, mainstream or alternative. There are many people willing to do interviews, but they tend to remain inside the walls of the German language and German alternative media. Their contact info (those who speak English and are willing to do interviews) will be listed in the comments for any interested media, Substackers, podcasters, etc. It is possible/probable that Elsa already drew attention to this—her dispatches can all be found here.

In addition, it has come to light that Reiner’s attorneys have been threatened, including physically, and more details will be reported about this soon. Joseph Molitorisz, PhD, has submitted a new piece that includes some details of this.

There are many players in this story on Reiner’s side, and my hope is we can clearly discern in this comments section who will make themselves available to media. Any and all help with PR is acutely needed—take this document and run with it. Again, fact check it, challenge it if you wish, seek out the experts—do anything whatsoever, but let’s get it talked about.

This document was written by Cynthia Salatino, is my understanding, with the support of Daisy Papp. (I will place contact info for both in the comments.)



ALSO VITAL: Anybody who has argued or argues still that Reiner is guilty, and was not framed, please speak up, and please tell us how or whether this document, with these shocking quotes from the GermanSecret Services, affects your position. I would think it would nullify it.

I virtually beg anybody who opposes Reiner to find the courage and decency to tell us if, or why, any of the exculpatory facts stated in this document are false or misleading. Don’t peddle this whisper campaign behind closed doors— bring it out in the open please. Debate the facts on their merit. A man’s life hangs in the balance.

—Celia Farber

The Story So Far: Who Is Reiner Fuellmich and Why Is He In Prison, Now For A Year And A Half?

Reiner Fuellmich, 66, has been a trial lawyer in Germany and California for the past 30 years. He has always defended consumers and small and medium-sized businesses against large corporations, such as financial giant Deutsche Bank (mortgage fraud), Kühne & Nagel (bribes), and Volkswagen (emissions scandal).

Fuellmich himself had previously worked for Deutsche Bank and defines it as “one of the largest criminal organizations”.

July 2020 During the COVID “pandemic,” Fuellmich formed the “Corona Ausschuss” (CIC), an independent committee and online broadcast, for scientists and experts critical of the government’s Corona narrative to voice their views and scientific findings. He made several attempts to bring a class action suit abroad (in New York, New Zealand, South Africa and twice in Canada) to fight governments’ abuse of human rights, the damage caused by corona measures and more specifically, the use of the PCR-test as a diagnostic tool.

Fuellmich conducted a vast series of interviews (approx. 400) and consulted nearly 150 scientists and experts from around the world in all fields, amongst which were

· Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier,

· Dr. Peter McCullough, American cardiologist

· Dr. Mike Yeadon (former vice-president of Pfizer)

· Dr. Judy Mikovits (scientist)

· Dr. Robert Malone (American biochemist and pioneer of the mRNA technology) and many, many others.

His investigations led to the conclusion that the COVID “emergency” was never about public health, as there was no pandemic. If anything, one can speak of a “PCR test pandemic”. According to Fuellmich, this was the fundamental point on which allegations of intentional wrongdoing by the governments of most nations worldwide could be based. Fuellmich and V. Fischer, aware of the seizure of bank accounts of prominent physicians who had spoken against the Corona measure, feared the imminent threat of their bank accounts being confiscated by the German government (as was done to the Canadian truck drivers in early 2022). In order to safeguard the funds which had been raised by private donations, Fuellmich and Fischer decided to purchase gold for the value one million Euros. They also each took a personal loan in order to temporarily secure the funds: €700,000 (Fuellmich) and €100,000 (Viviane Fischer). The loan agreements were made in writing by way of signed contracts.

In that same period, Reiner Fuellmich had put his home in Göttingen up for sale. It was expected to sell for €1.350.000. From the start, Fuellmich made it clear that the proceeds from the sale of his home would be used to repay the loan.

Summer, 2022, Fuellmich In The US

In the summer of 2022, Fuellmich left Berlin and spent several weeks in the USA where he embarked upon the “Crimes against Humanity” speaking tour, together with Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Richard Fleming and Patrick Wood.

September 2, 2022 his absence from Berlin led to some dissension among the members of the Corona Committee. Viviane Fischer who, together with Fuellmich was the most active member of the committee, ousted Fuellmich from the committee without forewarning. In that meeting, conducted via Zoom, she informed the other participants that there were some irregularities which needed to be clarified, and that the Corona Investigative Committee would continue without Reiner Fuellmich.

Fuellmich only learned of this afterwards.

Sept. 21, 2022:



Viviane Fischer publicly announces, through the same CIC platform, that Fuelllmich had embezzled €700,000, not mentioning her own loan.

Since early 2021, Justus Hoffman and Antonia Fischer had no longer been part of CIC, but were informed of Fuellmich’s alleged malfeasance by Viviane Fischer in May or June 2022. Together, and joined by former member of parliament, Wolfgang Wodarg, they publicly discussed Fuellmich’s alleged crime during a couple of CIC broadcasts, without offering Fuellmich the opportunity to address the allegations.

After some time, Fuellmich started his own new project: the ICIC (International Crimes Investigative Committee) which is still active to this day.

Viviane Fischer repaid her loan in installments, starting in mid-August 2022 and ending in October 2022.

Since Fuellmich knew his bank accounts could be frozen, he delegated Marcel Templin (attorney, partner of Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer) to manage and supervise (1) a class action project which Fuellmich had been working on; and (2) the sale of his home.

September - October 2022:



Upon the sale of Fuellmich's home (Oct. 3, 2022) only about €140,000 of the €1,345,000 sales proceeds were transferred to Fuellmich. The other €1,158,000 was – unbeknowgst to Fuellmich – transferred to the account of Marcel Templin, making it impossible for Fuellmich to pay back the loan. This led the way for Antonia Fischer, Justus Hoffman and Marcel Templin to press criminal charges against Fuellmich, accusing him of having embezzled funds from Corona Committee.

To date, neither the State Prosecutor, nor Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffman have made any attempt to retrieve the money from Templin.

An initial attempt to prosecute Fuellmich for embezzling donations had failed when two Chief State prosecutors (one in Göttingen, one in Berlin) found that the money had been properly used according to the stated objectives and activities described on the CIC website: providing free (COVID-19) information through online broadcasts. The charges were dismissed by the (at that time) senior public prosecutor of Göttingen, Reinicke, who declared that there were “insufficient grounds for investigating Fuellmich”.

The three Berlin accusers (Antonia Fischer, Justus Hoffmann, and Marcel Templin) filed criminal charges against Fuellmich.

Senior public prosecutor Reinicke was substituted by Simon Phillip John, a young and less-experienced prosecutor, who was transferred from Hannover to Göttingen and moved the case ahead. The accusations (18 in total) were submitted to him by Justus Hoffman, Antonia Fischer and their law practice partner, Marcel Templin.

State prosecutor John was in frequent email and telephone contact with Hoffman, Templin and Antonia Fischer, as well as with Viviane Fischer.

Fuellmich’s “DEPORTATION” and arrest

September/October 2023

Reiner Fuellmich had traveled to England to interview a former British Secret service agent. Upon his return to the United States, he was denied entry, no doubt due to his activities exposing the true nature of the COVID emergency measures.

Denied entry into the U.S., Fuellmich and his wife went to Mexico where he continued to work and where they remained for a few months while attempting to resolve the many problems which had since arisen.

As they had lost their passports, they applied for new ones and were instructed by the German embassy to go to Tijuana to pick up the new passports.

Told that the German consulate was closed for remodeling, Fuellmich and his wife were instructed to go directly to the Tijuana Airport to pick up their new passports.

Once at the airport, Fuellmich was met by six immigration officials, and taken into custody on the premise of his travel documents being out of order. His wife was also detained, but released the following day and was allowed to remain in Mexico, where she remains to this day.

Reiner Fuellmich was put on a flight to Mexico City, and then on another flight to Frankfurt (paid for by the German government). He was arrested immediately upon arrival, despite there being NO international arrest warrant, NOR a formal extradition request.

This means that Fuellmich was abducted under false pretenses.

Note:

Under § 144 of the Mexican Immigration Law, Article 144, the only basis for expulsion from Mexico are:

Entering the country with false documents

Illegally reentering the country after having previously been deported

Being convicted of a crime which endangers national security, or

being under investigation for any such crime.

3.

None of the expulsion conditions listed are applicable.

Fuellmich and his wife were in the country completely legally. Had the secret services and the prosecutor's office asked for his extradition in order to legally arrest him in Mexico, Fuellmich and his lawyers would have been heard by the Mexican authorities in the context of extradition proceedings.

The false accusations of public prosecutor John and the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office would have emerged during the extradition proceedings in Mexico, as well as the fact that the entire operation was staged. The extradition would never have taken place and the German Secret Services as well as the German authorities would have been discredited internationally, as is happening now by way of these international publications.

One of the most respected German professors of criminal law, Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. Bernd Schünemann, commented on this problem in the journal Goltdammer's Archiv für Strafrecht.1

“Detention initiated by abduction is a deprivation of liberty that violates the fundamental right under Article 2.2 sentence 2 of the Basic Law.

It is also generally recognized that the kidnapping of an accused, organized by law enforcement authorities of one state [ed. in this case, Göttingen Public Prosecutor's Office in cooperation with the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office] on the territory of another state constitutes an offence contrary to international law, which obliges the abducting state [Germany] to return the abductee at the request of the injured state [Mexico].”

October 13, 2023

A week after his arrest in Frankfurt, Fuellmich was transported to the maximum-security prison in Rosdorf, Germany, where he remains even today (over a year and a half later) in pre- trial custody. The maximum length of pre-trial detention in Germany is 6 months.

All motions to have him released on bail were rejected as the court considers him a flight risk.

In the course of the 14 months since his arrest, to date there have been over 37 hearings, many of which recessed after barely two hours.

Of the initial 18 charges made against Fuellmich, only one remains: that regarding the personal loans.

April 2., 2024

April, May 2024

Despite the written and signed loan contracts presented to the court, Judge Carsten Schindler declares that he does not consider the money in question as personal loans.

He subsequently stated that Fuellmich did not have the right to access the funds. He later acknowledged that Fuellmich had the right to access these funds, but then decided that the loan contracts had no official status and should be considered invalid.

May 3, 2024 Judge Schindler declares that facts were already clear to him and that he intended to convict Fuellmich at all costs. He stated that there was no need to hear the testimonies of other witnesses for the defense.

Up to that point, the witnesses allowed to testify were almost exclusively those of the prosecution.

The key witness, namely Marcel Templin (one of Fuellmich's accusers, into whose bank account the money from the sale of Fuellmich’s home ended up) was not called to testify.

A 6-week stay of proceedings was granted, until June 10.

May- June, 2024

Immediately following his hearing on May 3, Fuellmich was denied his hour of outdoor activity and was put in solitary confinement. He spent the entire weekend in solitary confinement and was prohibited from contacting either his lawyers or his wife.

From June 10 onwards, Reiner Fuellmich is escorted by armed security officers in armored vehicles from the prison to the court and back. He is handcuffed, shackled, and invited to wear a bulletproof vest (which he declines to wear).

During the frequent breaks in the hearings, Fuellmich is again handcuffed, shackled, and led to a “cellar” below the courtroom until the hearing resumes.

Following the hearings and upon his return to the penitentiary, he is completely stripped and must undergo a body search.

It was aggressively requested of him to give a blood sample, for an alleged case of tuberculosis in the prison. Fuellmich steadfastly refused to be injected by needle or to undergo any medical procedure for any purpose.

June 11: Reiner Fuellmich is once again put in solitary confinement, where he remains to this day.

Mr. D., the deputy director in charge of pre-trial detention, ordered his complete isolation on the grounds that his legal advice to other detainees could incite them to revolt.

Fuellmich is strictly forbidden to speak to any other inmate. He is forced to eat alone. He is not permitted to use the gym. His daily walk in the courtyard has to be done alone. This hour-long walk is suspended if he is caught communicating with another inmate, even if it is only a wave of the hand. If he so much as exchanges a greeting with a fellow inmate through the bars of a window, even if he just nods his head, both inmates are punished immediately. All disciplinary measures are imposed without giving reasons and without the possibility of appeal.

He has no internet access, no computer and no cell phone. He is only allowed to watch TV.

He can only use the telephone when the other inmates have returned to their cells.

His only contact with the outside world is with his lawyer and the 3 hours per month for visits or phone calls with his family.

July 10 Judge Schindler, in an attempt to force the defense into concluding the trial, assigns Fuellmich an additional public defender, Tobias Pohl. The defense opposes this assignment, since Dr. Phol was not at all familiar with the case and in fact had never met with Fuellmich.

It is also revealed that dossiers were currently being compiled against the lawyers involved in the proceedings (Katja Wörmer, Christof Miseré).

July 31: Judge Schindler orders that all future motions and submissions of the defense will only be accepted by the court in writing (self-reading procedure). This violates the rules of the Court Constitution Act and the EU Convention on Human Rights:

“The principle of public proceedings is laid down in section 169 (1) sentence 1 of the German Court Constitution Act (GVG). According to this norm, the oral main proceedings before the court, including the pronouncement of judgments and decisions, are public. Further legal bases that prescribe the principle of public proceedings are Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and Article 14 (1) sentence 2 of the UN Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. In addition, § 272 no. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (StPO) presupposes the principle of publicity.”

In doing this, the district court actively prevents the public from any constitutional scrutiny of its own actions. Indeed, trial observers are frequently asked to leave the courtroom for several minutes at a time. Under Judge Carsten Schindler, the district court is ensuring that exonerating evidence does not become public, thus not only violating the rules of the GVG and the ECHR, but also violating the rights of the defendant.

The “self-reading procedure” also applies to short motions to introduce evidence and submissions by the defense, and even to the defendant’s right to ask questions. This does not save any time but is a disadvantage for the defendant and for public control of the court. The court withdraws for “self-reading”, thus interrupting the proceedings. The secrecy of this behavior serves exclusively to prevent transparency and the legally guaranteed public nature of the proceedings.

The defense, claiming this motion unjust and illegal, once again filed a motion of objection against the entire panel of judges.

Requests of the defense to hear the testimonies of witnesses named in the original indictment and subpoena were also all rejected by the court.

The court justified this refusal by stating that “no further evidence would be deemed necessary”.

August 6: A new request is made to put Viviane Fischer on the witness stand, but the court rejected this request.

The defense asks what the motivations were for the rejections of the motions heretofore presented. The court responded that those motivations would be made known at time of the verdict, thus making it impossible for the defense to address those motivations while the trial is still ongoing.

August 23, 2024: Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab (lawyer, advisor of the Corona Committee) is permitted to testify. He confirmed that the personal loans were indeed backed by valid loan agreements, and that Reiner Fuellmich had also made known from the start that the funds were being put into his real estate property for the sole purpose of safeguarding them.

August 28, 2024 An additional attorney, Edgar Siemund, expert in corporate law, joins the defense team.

Unexpectedly, with the trial still underway and evidence for the defense yet to be presented, the judge instructs the prosecution to make its final statement. The prosecution asks for a conviction with 3 years and 9 months of detention for Fuellmich.

August 30, 2024: Two defense witnesses are permitted to testify.

The first witness testified that:

· Both Viviane Fischer and Reiner Fuellmich wanted to safeguard the funds from the donations;

· Viviane Fischer knew that the three accusers also wanted to sue both herself and Fuellmich, which is why she quickly repaid her part of the loan three weeks before the impending lawsuit;

· Viviane Fischer knew that Fuellmich's money would be invested in his property until its sale and never had any doubt that Fuellmich would pay back the €700,000 to the Corona Committee.

The second witness, a lawyer who worked at Fuellmich's law firm for many years, testified that: Reiner Fuellmich had already intended to sell his property in Göttingen, and that the money generated from the sale was to be used to repay the loan;

· Fuellmich intended to continue working in his law firm even after the sale of his property.

September 2, 2024:

Reiner Fuellmich’s mother, in declining health, passed away.

Fuellmich had been informed that his elderly mother was ill and bedridden, and that it was only a matter of time before she passed away.

He had made a written request to the prison, asking to be taken to his mother’s bedside in Bremen so that he could see her one last time.

The prison would have granted him this request, provided he visit her in handcuffs and shackles, in the presence of armed prison guards. Unwilling to subject his mother to additional suffering during their final moments together, Reiner did not accept those terms and was unable to say goodbye to his mother.

It is not known whether he will be permitted to attend her funeral services.

The court postponed the subsequent hearing, granting Reiner exactly three days of bereavement.

Sept 9, 2024 Fuellmich issues a 22-page statement in which he discloses various anomalies in the handling of his arrest and access to a fair hearing:

· As documented on page 141 of the main file, the State Criminal Police Office of Lower Saxony, controlled by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, wrote through Lars Roggatz to public prosecutor John on September 1, 2023, with the BKA in cc:

"As things stand, the plan is to lure Reiner Füllmich into the consulate under the pretext that he still has to correct/provide a signature on his passport, in order to then have him arrested by the migration authorities."

· Violation of his right to a timely and complete hearing. Fuellmich was heard one month after the indictment was written and three months after being abducted from Mexico and imprisoned in Germany.

In criminal proceedings, the principle of the right to be heard requires that the accused be heard before charges are brought. At his very first hearing in Göttingen on November 1, 2023, Fuellmich was denied this right. The judge, who had already signed the arrest warrant without any examination, interrupted Fuellmich, telling him he was “was not interested in what he [Fuellmich] had to say”.

· Incomplete investigation files, preventing him from properly responding to the accusations. All notes from at least 80 telephone conversations and various documents relevant to the decision have been withheld.

· Pursuant to § 339 StGB, presiding judge Schindler and public prosecutors John, Recha and Kutzner have committed the criminal offense of obstruction of justice. After the facts charged had proven to be falsehoods, the proceedings against Fuellmich should have been dropped and he should have been acquitted and released immediately. Instead, on May 3, 2024 the presiding judge replaced the charged facts with new allegations, fabricated by the presiding judge himself, which were equally unsubstantiated;

· The judge’s declared refusal to hear the defense witnesses, thereby obstructing the defense from refuting the accusations, constitutes obstruction of justice.

· As presiding judge Schindler himself stated in a decision dated July 12, 2024, he is fully aware that the public prosecutor's office abducted Fuellmich in Mexico and feigned a deportation. He also knows that Fuellmich had been denied the right to be heard, and that crucial evidence is being withheld by the public prosecutor's office.

This continued and deliberate nonobservance (violation) of the law by judge Schindler as well as other members of the court, constitutes obstruction of justice, a crime punishable by at least one year of imprisonment. Sept. 11, 2024 At the end of the hearing, Judge Schindler asked the defense to prepare its closing statement, despite the defense witnesses not being allowed to testify. Sept. 15, 2024 The prison authorities make it all but impossible for Fuellmich to communicate to his lawyers. His lawyers cannot call him by phone, nor can they send anything by email, as Fuellmich has neither a computer nor access to the internet. If they send him a fax, this fax is withheld from him for days. Sept. 20, 2024 Marcel Templin (who kept the money from the sale of Reiner’s home) was scheduled to testify, but did not show up in court.

Reiner Fuellmich, at the end of the hearing asked the judge why his judicial file is entitled “Corona", and not "Reiner Fuellmich". The judge did not provide him with an answer. Sept. 26, 2024 (appx) An inmate with a severe mental disorder is transferred to the cell next to Fuellmich. This inmate, who even the prison guards agree is in dire need of psychiatric care, screams at the top of his lungs day and night, as well as slamming heavy objects against his steel door and against the wall separating the two cells in the middle of the night.

Fuellmich makes this known to prison authorities, who do nothing. Subject to extreme sleep deprivation, a recognized form of torture, Fuellmich is physically and mentally exhausted.

Oct. 16, 2024

Nearly 4 weeks since the last hearing, the defense requests a review of Fuellmich’s detainment conditions and an evaluation by a specialist to verify Fuellmich’s ability to continue to sustain the hearings as well as the severe conditions of his detainment.

The requests are denied.

Fuellmich filed 4 criminal complaints against penitentiary employees, including the deputy director of the prison and the deputy director of pre-trial detention, in which he declared that he witnessed mistreatment, beatings and even sexual violence against two inmates.

26 Oct. 2024

Prison authorities give Fuellmich the choice of either taking a shower, or having his one-hour walk outside.

Nov. 6, 2024 Braunschweig Higher Regional Court issues new order allowing the reinstatement of 16 of the original charges against Fuellmich.

7 Nov. 2024

At the start of this, the 37th hearing, the defense requested to be allowed to first consult with Fuellmich in the basement cell regarding the newly issued order of the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court.

Presiding Judge Carsten Schindler denied the request.

The defense demanded an end to the “white torture” to which Dr. Füllmich is subjected daily, including sleep deprivation, violation of bodily integrity and solitary confinement.

After each hearing, upon returning to the penitentiary Fuellmich is completely stripped and forced to undergo a body inspection.

Fuellmich announced two criminal complaints filed against the public prosecutor and the judges of the chamber, for obstruction of justice and for grievous bodily harm and attempted homicide, due to the ongoing physical and psychological abuse during his detainment.

After nearly 3 months, the penitentiary director finally removes the mentally disturbed inmate from next to Fuellmich’s cell.

Fuellmich is once again permitted to use the penitentiary’s gym.

Further motions were requested:

· to present evidence regarding Fuellmich’s financial situation in order to demonstrate the

lack of economic necessity for him to use funds from the donations;

· credibility reports on the prosecution witnesses with contradictory testimonies; and

· the oral submission of two additional motions to take evidence.

All motions were denied by the court.

After the lunch break, the presiding judge announced that all motions to take evidence will be decided only in the judgment, thereby rejecting them.

The defense makes two further requests:

· a medical examination of Fuellmich by a doctor he trusts,

· the immediate lifting of the severe security measures (handcuffs, shackles) during his

transfer to and from the courtroom. Both motions were denied. Nov. 25, Nov.27; December 2, 4, 9, 11, 23: All hearings annulled for illness (of persons on the Judicial committee) Nov / Dec 2024: Despite the annulled hearings, at the end of November, the psychologically disturbed inmate placed next to Fuellmich’s cell was moved. Fuellmich is now able to sleep regularly.

By way of an oral statement (verbal statement expected by 12 December), the penitentiary has reinstated Fuellmich’s use of the prison gym and his hour of outdoor activity may be spent in presence of other detainees. During his transport to/from the courthouse, as of 2025, Fuellmich will no longer be shackled. Fuellmich was examined by a medical doctor of his choosing.

Fuellmich was denied permission to attend his mother’s funeral services.

Word is that Fuellmich will be a candidate in the upcoming (28 Sept. 2025) German Federal elections in the Wuppertal district. The defense states its intent to use its closing statement to verbally read aloud ALL of the motions heretofore brought before the court in written form, pursuant to the “self-reading procedure” (see 31 July 2024), and thus unknown to the public. Up to 03 feb 2025 The last hearing was held on 14 Nov 2024. The later hearings, scheduled for 25 Nov, 27 Nov, 2, 4, 9 and 11 December were all cancelled, on account of an alleged medical operation which one of the members of the Judicial committee had to undergo. German law states that after a month of cancelled hearings –two months in exceptional cases—the entire court proceedings must be annulled and started again from scratch. We are well over the two months permitted for exceptional cases. And yet, the court has scheduled further hearings for 4, 9, 13, 17 and 18 February 2025. It remains to be seen whether the hearings on these dates take place, or cancelled. In the hearings, no video cameras or registration devices are permitted. Should one of the hearing spectators managed to exchange a few words with Fuellmich, for example, 3 minutes, those 3 minutes are detracted from the minutes Fuellmich is allocated each months for personal visits and telephone calls.

From the outset of Fuellmich’s imprisonment, his lawyer Katja Wormer had permission to tape audio messages, which were regularly published on social media. This communication instrument proved to be very effective in spreading word of his prison conditions, worldwide. In December (coincidentally, very near to the German elections) the court revoked the right to tape and make public these audio messages. It is not known whether the lawyer Wormer has objected to this revocation, an objection which of course would be directed to the same court which rescinded the permission.

In January 2025, Fuellmich received a written statement from Judge Schindler, in which he was told that, in addition to the prosecutor’s request for a sentence of 3 years and 9 months, the judge will seek another 2 years for the payments to Fuellmich’s law firm for secretarial / administrative tasks, which the court deemed illegal. This request was submitted to the Higher Regional Court for approval. The Higher Regional Court waited a year, and only once they saw that they were losing the case against Fuellmich, did they formally accept the prosecutor’s request for an additional 2 years.

Judge Schindler also stated that he will not deduct the time Reiner has already served, stating that Fuellmich’s lawyers had unnecessarily prolonged the proceedings. This would amount to a sentence of 7 years. Once again, Judge Schindler denied the request to place Fuellmich under house arrest, claiming he presents a “flight risk”; when, in reality, they could confiscate his passport in order to prevent him from traveling abroad.

In Germany, it is unlawful to keep prisoners in pre-trail custody for more than six months.

As of today, Reiner is still in solitary confinement, with the exception of his being able to walk alongside 5 or 6 other detainees during their daily one-hour outdoors.

In theory, he should no longer be brought to and from the court and prison in shackles, but we cannot verify this since there have been no further trials from when this announcement was made.

In Germany there will be elections on February 23. Fuellmich’s name is officially on the list of candidates. Per German law, all candidates must be given equal time and access to media in the interest of conducting election campaign. To date, Fuellmich has been denied this right.

On February 8 the campaign representatives will hold a press conference on his behalf.

It is logical to suspect that the cancellation of hearings for the past 2+ months was done in order to silence Fuellmich’s voice and lessen his visibility during the entire electoral campaign period.

If no voting fraud takes place, and should Fuellmich be elected, it remains to be seen whether that electoral result will be recognized by the German government.

*Procedural n. 5 KLs 18/23

____________

1. "Substantive examination of suspicion and kidnapping in violation of international law as nation- state explosive devices in international extradition traffic", Goltdammer's Archiv für

Strafrecht journal, pages 237 and 239

2. By international definitions, white torture includes the shackling of prisoners, humiliation and violation of their bodily integrity, and other measures commonly used in totalitarian regimes in order to break the victims’ morale and injure them without leaving visible signs of physical injury.

Among these is solitary confinement, through which the victim is deprived of social needs such as interpersonal communication and emotional support, and from necessary organic–sensory needs (seeing, hearing, smelling, tasting and touching). Solitary confinement is known to cause significant impairment of the functioning of the vegetative nervous system as well as perception and cognitive ability. Its aim is to destroy mental balance in order to force the prisoner to confess or to cooperate with his torturers, or simply to destroy him psychologically.

—By Cynthia Salatino;

Additional support for the compilation of this document by Daisy Papp

Additional material: This link contains several audio clips, over time, from Reiner Fuellmich. Compiled by Cynthia Salatino and Seba Terribilini.

End of email.

