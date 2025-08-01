100,000 British prisoners

5,000 are foreign born (these can be let go back to their foreign countries), freeing up the space.

Remaining 95,000 around 15,000-20,000 are nearing the end of their sentences and are guilty of non-violent crimes (additional around 5,000 brits held in open prisons)

13,000 illegal migrant boat people

What should be the sentence for someone breaking into the country?

We have no idea whether the people breaking in whether they are rapest’s, murders, child traffickers, etc. The risk these illegal migrant boat people pose to British society is clearly well in excess to the ones who are in prison for non-violent crimes. Arguable the sentence that should be imposed on illegal migrant boat should be much higher than to those who have non-violent crimes. I suggest that the British prisoners nearing the end of their sentences and having good behaviour should be released and should be replaced by those currently held in hotel who illegally came into the country. Arguably there could be 13,000 - 15,000 British prisoners should be released and swapped with these migrants, this is all pending the UK government….

This practice should be performed before trumps hotels in Scotland are filled with illegal migrant boat people.

Onwards!

