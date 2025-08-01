Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ontoyourloxism's avatar
Ontoyourloxism
2d

https://substack.com/@ontyourloxism/note/c-140706736?r=5v3nzq&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jomico's avatar
Jomico
3d

I have often wondered , why these young fit able men who arrive on our shoreline , hide their faces once they are placed into a plush hotel when being filmed, is it because they do not want to appear online back in their homeland, hmm 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture