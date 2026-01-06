“Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old former U.S. Air Force veteran and supporter of Donald Trump, was fatally shot on January 6, 2021, while attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 Capitol riot.

“ According to video footage and reports, she was shot by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd while climbing through the broken window, with her hands reportedly full of the window frame.

She was unarmed.

No police officers were killed on J6 by any protestors.

The video of her brutal killing by lieutenant Byrd is below (h/t Citizen Free Press):

P+ docuseries looks back at Ashli Babbitt’s death

Here is his version of events:

Capitol Police Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt While Defending House Chamber Speaks Out

“The incident sparked significant controversy and legal action. Her family filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against the U.S. government, claiming she was unarmed, had her hands in the air, and was ambushed by the officer who did not identify himself or issue a warning before firing.

“In May 2025, the Trump administration agreed to a $5 million settlement with Babbitt’s family to resolve the wrongful death lawsuit.”

Othr protestors also died.

Kevin D. Greeson, 55, died of a heart attack on the sidewalk west of the Capitol.

Benjamin Philips, 50, founder of the pro-Trump website Trumparoo, died of a stroke.

Rosanne Boyland, 34, a QAnon follower, died from an amphetamine overdose during the chaos, initially believed to have been trampled in a stampede.

“On January 6, 2021, no police officers were killed directly during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but one officer, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, died the following day, January 7, 2021, from complications related to injuries sustained during the riot, specifically multiple strokes that were exacerbated by the physical confrontation with rioters.

“ In the months following the attack, four additional law enforcement officers died by suicide: U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Officers Jeffrey Smith, Kyle DeFreytag, and Gunther Hashida.”

“ The total number of law enforcement officers who died in connection with the January 6 attack is therefore five, including Sicknick and the four who died by suicide.

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan