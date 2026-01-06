Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GL Hendricks's avatar
GL Hendricks
4h

Lt. Michael Byrd Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Dead on Jan. 6, 2021 in Cold Blood, Runs an ‘Unaccredited’ Day-Care Center in Maryland at His Home and Has Pocketed $190 Million in HHS Funds

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/developing-lt-michael-byrd-who-shot-ashli-babbitt

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob Harrington's avatar
Rob Harrington
4h

Did she really die? Wink 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture