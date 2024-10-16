From this 17-minute video here:
Woke Yale Doctor Gets EXPOSED During Tense Exchange About RIDICULOUS "Gender Procedures" (youtube.com)
Here is the transcript so you can refer back to the important parts of the testimony of the “Doctor” and questioning by Rep Crenshaw.
5:50 / 16:52
Woke Yale Doctor Gets EXPOSED During Tense Exchange About
Transcript
tell me a journal that has done
systematic reviews that cites different
evidence that cites strong evidence for
benefits of these therapies the
standards of care were developed based
on extensive you're not telling me any
Journal you're not telling me any study
don't say standards of care yeah so um
tell me
one the standards of care that's the the
standards of care that's that's that's
not a journal that's not a study that's
not an organization it's not an
institution you're just saying words so
let's shift Focus to the giant elephant
in the room and this is the
reauthorization for the children's
hospitals gme funding and yes it's true
this is my bill and what it does is it
with it withh holds funding from these
hospitals if they engage in what they
call gender affirmation therapy um these
physical changes to a child's physiology
permanently disfiguring them through
either puberty blockers or even surgical
modifications now look I understand that
the other side of the argument here
believes they are on the side of
compassion and maybe that's a sincerely
held belief it is just as true that I
believe we are on the side of compassion
I think it is indeed compassionate to
stop kids from being permanently
physically altered based on little to no
evidence that it will improve their
underlying mental condition now why is
this controversial that's actually
Beyond me not too long ago I think we
all agreed that performing double momies
on a 12-year-old girl was wrong now it's
become a political movement where
radical activists have bullied
mainstream medical associations and
members of Congress into repeating this
propaganda now it should be noted that
in the public this subject is actually
not very controversial in fact a recent
poll just last month by The Washington
Post showed that 68% of Americans
opposed using puberty blockers on
children that's just a question about
puberty blockers imagine if the question
had been about castration or surgical
interventions so you've got to convince
me that 70% of Americans or just a bunch
of fools that refuse to accept the
so-called science or maybe look I have
another theory Maybe they have a very
Baseline understanding of ethics and
Common Sense which tells us that maybe
just maybe it's a bad idea to submit
children to permanent life-altering
medical interventions based solely on a
temporary ideation about their gender
gender affirmation is not science and
there's no evidence-based standard of
care to say that is a lie or is at best
redefining the term
evidence-based what this is is a social
contagion it is based in pseudoscience
and radical ideologies and it's sweeping
across our country and encouraging
children to make irreversible changes to
their gender what's worse it's coming
from adults and institutions who know
better to include our children's
hospitals institutions that are supposed
to be Tethered to sound science and
their hypocritic oath of Do no harm now
maybe I'm an optimist but I do believe
that science and evidence will win out
in the end and in the future we will
look back at these gender affirming
therapies as we now look at labotomy and
electroshock
therapies I have some reason to be hop
ful notably Great Britain's National
Health Service restricted these clinical
interventions for minors just last week
reviews published in the British Journal
of Medicine the Journal of the endocrine
Society even in the American Academy of
Pediatrics all cite the lack of evidence
I'm going to submit for the record this
review published in the Journal of
endocrine society that found that there
is quote lowquality evidence for the
idea that hormonal treatment improves
quality of life depression and anxiety
among adolesence now here's important
part this was a systematic review which
by definition is is not cherry-picked
data but it's an all-encompassing review
of all the data it is Thoroughly
debunked the notion that any of these
treatments are quote evidence-based let
alone recognized as quote standard care
my colleagues are using these terms not
as accurate representations of the data
but as
propaganda now this funding program is
reauthorized every five years it
provides taxpayer funds to train
resident physicians at Children's
Hospitals across the country it's true
it's been a bipartisan funding mechanism
for years let's keep in mind something
though this is taxpayer money and when
70% of taxpayers oppose these barbaric
treatments on minors then taxpayer money
should not fund it that's why I'm
stipulating that as part of this
reauthorization we will not provide any
funding through this program to
children's hospitals that push gender
transition on minors through puberty
blockers hormone therapies and surgeries
let's be clear because there's another
lie that's been told it does not prevent
any mental health therapies at all
despite these lies being told it does
not prevent those kind of therapies at
all
this is the issue of our time this is a
hill we're going to die on um it's too
important it's too important to protect
our our our kids from this in my very
limited
time um I have too limited too much
limited time so I I'll wait for my
colleagues to yield to me to to ask
questions and I yield back thank you you
I want to say a few things first we keep
hearing this was this is a politicized
uh issue this is a manufactured culture
War I got to say we aren't the ones who
did that we aren't the ones that came up
with this radical new movement that is
per forming permanent physiological
changes to children with no evidence of
any benefits we we didn't start that
we're just trying to stop it because
it's
crazy it's a contentious issue which
almost 70% of Americans oppose so we are
just saying here that taxpayer money
shouldn't be used for it that's all this
should not be that controversial of an
issue um questions are for Dr mamera I I
just want to ask you honestly you're not
concerned about the unknown effects of
puberty blockers hormones and and
surgical interventions in kids the
long-term effects not concerned about
that everything I've said here today
comes from a place of deep honesty and
conviction for the care that I provide
and the community that I'm a part of
you've said that we've cherry-picked
data how do you mean by what how do you
mean that so it is very unscientific and
flawed to pick a single study or a
single statistic and to discuss it in
isolation
um totally medical experts are able to
talk about all of the evidence as a
whole totally agree so it's good to look
at systematic reviews right that's the
gold standard of evidence when you're
trying to understand whether something
works or whether it doesn't so the
British Journal of Medicine looked at 61
systematic reviews with the conclusion
that quote there is great uncertainty
about the effects of puberty blockers
cross- sex hormones and surgeries in
young people Journal of endocrine
Society came up with the same conclusion
even the American Academy of Pediatrics
all cite the lack of evidence so here's
the thing if you're doing a therapy and
it's you know temporary whatever fine
maybe let's try it let's see if it works
but when you're talking about permanent
physiological changes do you not agree
just from an ethical standpoint that you
might want extremely strong evidence of
the benefits and there is no systematic
review that that states that there is
strong evidence of benefits sir are you
aware of how the quality evidence
grading system works and how it's
applied yeah yeah we've read through it
that's why I'm citing these journals so
which Journal says something different
I'm we should have that debate tell me a
journal that has done systematic reviews
that cites different evidence that cite
strong evidence for benefits of these
therapies the standards of care were
developed based on extensive you're not
telling me any Journal you're not
telling me any study don't say standards
of care yeah so um tell me
one the standards of care that's the
standards of care that's that's that's
not a journal that's not a study that's
not an organization that's not an
institution you're just saying
words name one
study yeah I'm out of time uh Miss
Murphy you work for the FBI is that
correct yes sir Miss Murphy do you know
what Elite capture is Elite capture yeah
do you know what Elite capture is no sir
so basically Elite capture is used by
the CCP as a form of political Warfare
that seeks to control the actions of
political academic business and cultural
leaders outside of China to benefit the
CCP the means of control take a variety
of forms including Financial incentives
Financial dependence or compromise B
business entanglements offers of access
to Opportunities within China
ideological appeal and even blackmail
are you familiar with um these
techniques ma'am I am familiar with
those techniques do you have experience
with those techniques seeing those
techniques in your job experience in
seeing the Chinese government use those
techniques yeah or any other nation
state that wants to compromise us
officials I don't know that I've seen
them personally
um but I'm familiar with those
techniques yes sir okay Miss Murphy are
you aware that a chiny spy balloon uh
just recently Flew Over the US for about
a week I
am Miss Murphy are you aware that the
CCP is buying up us Farmland near
military
bases I've heard reports of that I don't
know what evidence I've seen of
it
okay Miss Murphy does it concern you
some of the revelations that have been
coming out of the oversight committee
about the millions of dollars that have
been paid to the Biden family recently
I'm not aware of money being paid to the
Biden family oh you're not aware of that
at all no sir that's interesting you're
the you work for the FBI right yes sir I
do but I would respectfully refer you to
the the investigators over that case I'm
sure we can get you a brief on that that
that is not a case that that I handle
yeah well I don't need a brief on that
ma'am to know that there are nation
states that have paid millions of
dollars to the Biden family and that's
one of the reasons that we're having
this hearing that's one of the reasons
that Americans are so concerned that
they see Chinese spy balloons flying
over the US for an entire week that's
why they're so concerned that they see
these Chinese police stations being set
up here and they're wondering how could
this go on this doesn't make any sense
and yet the son of the president of the
United States is involved and
entangled for many years now in multiple
business deals that the president claims
he knows nothing about and you ma'am you
sit here before the homeland security
committee our job is to protect the
Homeland and you act as if you don't
know anything about
it you understand why the American
people are concerned ma'am
yes or no I understand why American
people should be concerned about the
threat from the Chinese Communist party
yeah do you see any connections with
what I talked about when I was talking
about Elite capture do you see are you
connecting the dots at all no sir you
don't connect the
dots so your job is to protect the
American people I just read you what
Elite capture is the summary the
definition of Elite
capture everybody knows in this town
what's going on everybody knows what's
coming out of these committee hearings
right
now and it's pretty sad coming from
somebody who as a young man wanted to be
a part of your
organization because of the reputation
that men and women from the FBI had
built up over
decades and now the American
people hardly Trust the
FBI they
struggle with the Department of Justice
quite
frankly generally they feel as
if if you don't have the right
politics you can basically do whatever
you want the American people quite
honestly are wondering why Hunter Biden
is still walking the
streets um I want to want to make a
comment about something that one of my
colleagues who just left the room room
said you know he made a reference to the
former president of the United States
and his family and their known business
dealings in China and other places you
know I found it interesting because one
of the biggest differences between the
Trump family and their foreign business
dealings and the Biden family and their
foreign foreign business dealings is
that the Trump Family actually owns
businesses they actually own hotels and
resorts
okay pretty Stark difference from what
we're learning what many of us knew and
now we're actually learning as the
oversight and Judiciary Committee
actually get to uh bring in Witnesses
you know the sad thing is for everybody
in this room everybody in this room
everybody in this town everybody in this
country knows that if the FBI and our
doj had the type of damning information
hard evidence bank records Etc on the
money laundering that this President his
family have been up to the last couple
years and their names were Eric and Don
Jr we wouldn't even be having this
hearing you know why they'd be in jail
and this is exactly the type of thing I
was talking about Miss Murphy and this
is exactly why so many of your
colleagues have had
enough and they've become
whistleblowers Miss Murphy what do you
think about about that so many of your
colleagues have had enough what do you
think about the whistleblowers that just
said I can't do it anymore I can't cover
for the organization the
institution that I work for because I
didn't swear an oath to them I actually
swore an oath to the United States and
the Constitution what do you think about
that ma'am does it do you feel like they
betrayed the institution or are you glad
that they're up
here sir I appreciate the question um
you know I I'm I'm proud and I'm happy
that we live in a country where there's
whistle plow or protection acts and that
people can come forward when they think
things have done been done incorrectly
you know like I support the FBI I think
the FBI does amazing work you know ma'am
I think they do do some amazing work too
but I think we both
know that it's its reputation is
massively tarnished
and I think we're both glad that we have
whistleblower Provisions in this country
but I think if we weren't you weren't
under oath and we weren't wearing these
clothes and in this room right now and
we were having a private
conversation I sure hope there's part of
you that is
embarrassed and disgusted with what the
FBI has been up to and I know the
American people are I mean look at look
at the movies growing
up you guys are in like every movie as
the
hero when when you were a little girl
and you were watching movies growing up
did you notice that that those those
cool Blue Jackets with the bright yellow
lettering the FBI on it did was that
pretty was that pretty cool watching
those movies growing up and those TV
shows and now getting to work for this
organization it's amazing to work for
this organization yes sir yeah is there
a part of you though is there a part of
you though that feels torn ma'am like
like the whistleblowers that are coming
up here now and Roes that just say I
can't I can't do it anymore I didn't
swear an oath to the
FBI is there a part of you that feels
torn or not at
all ma'am I'm asking you a serious
question sir I'm very proud to work for
the FBI I think I stated that I I know
you are that's not what I asked you
ma'am I asked you if you feel
torn not at the least not the
slightest that's that's pretty sad ma'am
that really is and it really shows who
your allegiances are
to it really does and as somebody who
served this country
myself and comes I come from a very
proud unit the SEAL
Teams I know that my allegiances are not
to nsw Naval special Warfare they're not
to a Seal
Team and I am glad I am so proud that we
have men and women who see
their oath to this country and they said
I can't do it anymore I'm going to go
try and straighten this out so that the
organization that I love can maybe just
maybe be turned around quit being a
partisan tool and actually protect the
American people which it clearly is not
doing right now thank you
End of transcript.
Onwards!!!
