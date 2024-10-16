From this 17-minute video here:

Woke Yale Doctor Gets EXPOSED During Tense Exchange About RIDICULOUS "Gender Procedures" (youtube.com)

Here is the transcript so you can refer back to the important parts of the testimony of the “Doctor” and questioning by Rep Crenshaw.

5:50 / 16:52

Woke Yale Doctor Gets EXPOSED During Tense Exchange About

Transcript

0:00

tell me a journal that has done

0:01

systematic reviews that cites different

0:02

evidence that cites strong evidence for

0:04

benefits of these therapies the

0:06

standards of care were developed based

0:07

on extensive you're not telling me any

0:10

Journal you're not telling me any study

0:11

don't say standards of care yeah so um

0:14

tell me

0:16

one the standards of care that's the the

0:19

standards of care that's that's that's

0:21

not a journal that's not a study that's

0:23

not an organization it's not an

0:24

institution you're just saying words so

0:27

let's shift Focus to the giant elephant

0:28

in the room and this is the

0:30

reauthorization for the children's

0:31

hospitals gme funding and yes it's true

0:33

this is my bill and what it does is it

0:37

with it withh holds funding from these

0:39

hospitals if they engage in what they

0:41

call gender affirmation therapy um these

0:43

physical changes to a child's physiology

0:47

permanently disfiguring them through

0:49

either puberty blockers or even surgical

0:51

modifications now look I understand that

0:53

the other side of the argument here

0:55

believes they are on the side of

0:57

compassion and maybe that's a sincerely

0:58

held belief it is just as true that I

1:01

believe we are on the side of compassion

1:04

I think it is indeed compassionate to

1:05

stop kids from being permanently

1:07

physically altered based on little to no

1:10

evidence that it will improve their

1:11

underlying mental condition now why is

1:14

this controversial that's actually

1:16

Beyond me not too long ago I think we

1:18

all agreed that performing double momies

1:19

on a 12-year-old girl was wrong now it's

1:22

become a political movement where

1:23

radical activists have bullied

1:25

mainstream medical associations and

1:27

members of Congress into repeating this

1:28

propaganda now it should be noted that

1:31

in the public this subject is actually

1:34

not very controversial in fact a recent

1:36

poll just last month by The Washington

1:38

Post showed that 68% of Americans

1:41

opposed using puberty blockers on

1:42

children that's just a question about

1:44

puberty blockers imagine if the question

1:47

had been about castration or surgical

1:49

interventions so you've got to convince

1:51

me that 70% of Americans or just a bunch

1:53

of fools that refuse to accept the

1:55

so-called science or maybe look I have

1:57

another theory Maybe they have a very

2:00

Baseline understanding of ethics and

2:02

Common Sense which tells us that maybe

2:04

just maybe it's a bad idea to submit

2:07

children to permanent life-altering

2:09

medical interventions based solely on a

2:11

temporary ideation about their gender

2:14

gender affirmation is not science and

2:16

there's no evidence-based standard of

2:17

care to say that is a lie or is at best

2:21

redefining the term

2:24

evidence-based what this is is a social

2:26

contagion it is based in pseudoscience

2:28

and radical ideologies and it's sweeping

2:30

across our country and encouraging

2:31

children to make irreversible changes to

2:33

their gender what's worse it's coming

2:35

from adults and institutions who know

2:37

better to include our children's

2:40

hospitals institutions that are supposed

2:42

to be Tethered to sound science and

2:45

their hypocritic oath of Do no harm now

2:48

maybe I'm an optimist but I do believe

2:49

that science and evidence will win out

2:51

in the end and in the future we will

2:52

look back at these gender affirming

2:54

therapies as we now look at labotomy and

2:56

electroshock

2:57

therapies I have some reason to be hop

2:59

ful notably Great Britain's National

3:01

Health Service restricted these clinical

3:03

interventions for minors just last week

3:05

reviews published in the British Journal

3:06

of Medicine the Journal of the endocrine

3:08

Society even in the American Academy of

3:10

Pediatrics all cite the lack of evidence

3:13

I'm going to submit for the record this

3:15

review published in the Journal of

3:16

endocrine society that found that there

3:17

is quote lowquality evidence for the

3:19

idea that hormonal treatment improves

3:21

quality of life depression and anxiety

3:23

among adolesence now here's important

3:26

part this was a systematic review which

3:28

by definition is is not cherry-picked

3:30

data but it's an all-encompassing review

3:33

of all the data it is Thoroughly

3:35

debunked the notion that any of these

3:37

treatments are quote evidence-based let

3:39

alone recognized as quote standard care

3:42

my colleagues are using these terms not

3:43

as accurate representations of the data

3:45

but as

3:46

propaganda now this funding program is

3:48

reauthorized every five years it

3:49

provides taxpayer funds to train

3:51

resident physicians at Children's

3:52

Hospitals across the country it's true

3:54

it's been a bipartisan funding mechanism

3:56

for years let's keep in mind something

3:59

though this is taxpayer money and when

4:02

70% of taxpayers oppose these barbaric

4:04

treatments on minors then taxpayer money

4:07

should not fund it that's why I'm

4:09

stipulating that as part of this

4:11

reauthorization we will not provide any

4:12

funding through this program to

4:14

children's hospitals that push gender

4:16

transition on minors through puberty

4:17

blockers hormone therapies and surgeries

4:20

let's be clear because there's another

4:21

lie that's been told it does not prevent

4:23

any mental health therapies at all

4:26

despite these lies being told it does

4:28

not prevent those kind of therapies at

4:29

all

4:30

this is the issue of our time this is a

4:31

hill we're going to die on um it's too

4:34

important it's too important to protect

4:36

our our our kids from this in my very

4:39

limited

4:40

time um I have too limited too much

4:43

limited time so I I'll wait for my

4:45

colleagues to yield to me to to ask

4:46

questions and I yield back thank you you

4:48

I want to say a few things first we keep

4:49

hearing this was this is a politicized

4:52

uh issue this is a manufactured culture

4:54

War I got to say we aren't the ones who

4:55

did that we aren't the ones that came up

4:57

with this radical new movement that is

4:59

per forming permanent physiological

5:01

changes to children with no evidence of

5:03

any benefits we we didn't start that

5:05

we're just trying to stop it because

5:07

it's

5:08

crazy it's a contentious issue which

5:11

almost 70% of Americans oppose so we are

5:14

just saying here that taxpayer money

5:17

shouldn't be used for it that's all this

5:19

should not be that controversial of an

5:21

issue um questions are for Dr mamera I I

5:24

just want to ask you honestly you're not

5:27

concerned about the unknown effects of

5:29

puberty blockers hormones and and

5:31

surgical interventions in kids the

5:33

long-term effects not concerned about

5:38

that everything I've said here today

5:40

comes from a place of deep honesty and

5:42

conviction for the care that I provide

5:44

and the community that I'm a part of

5:46

you've said that we've cherry-picked

5:47

data how do you mean by what how do you

5:50

mean that so it is very unscientific and

5:54

flawed to pick a single study or a

5:57

single statistic and to discuss it in

5:59

isolation

6:00

um totally medical experts are able to

6:02

talk about all of the evidence as a

6:03

whole totally agree so it's good to look

6:06

at systematic reviews right that's the

6:07

gold standard of evidence when you're

6:08

trying to understand whether something

6:11

works or whether it doesn't so the

6:12

British Journal of Medicine looked at 61

6:14

systematic reviews with the conclusion

6:16

that quote there is great uncertainty

6:17

about the effects of puberty blockers

6:19

cross- sex hormones and surgeries in

6:21

young people Journal of endocrine

6:23

Society came up with the same conclusion

6:25

even the American Academy of Pediatrics

6:26

all cite the lack of evidence so here's

6:28

the thing if you're doing a therapy and

6:30

it's you know temporary whatever fine

6:33

maybe let's try it let's see if it works

6:36

but when you're talking about permanent

6:37

physiological changes do you not agree

6:40

just from an ethical standpoint that you

6:42

might want extremely strong evidence of

6:45

the benefits and there is no systematic

6:47

review that that states that there is

6:50

strong evidence of benefits sir are you

6:52

aware of how the quality evidence

6:54

grading system works and how it's

6:56

applied yeah yeah we've read through it

6:59

that's why I'm citing these journals so

7:01

which Journal says something different

7:02

I'm we should have that debate tell me a

7:04

journal that has done systematic reviews

7:06

that cites different evidence that cite

7:07

strong evidence for benefits of these

7:09

therapies the standards of care were

7:11

developed based on extensive you're not

7:13

telling me any Journal you're not

7:15

telling me any study don't say standards

7:16

of care yeah so um tell me

7:20

one the standards of care that's the

7:23

standards of care that's that's that's

7:25

not a journal that's not a study that's

7:27

not an organization that's not an

7:28

institution you're just saying

7:31

words name one

7:34

study yeah I'm out of time uh Miss

7:36

Murphy you work for the FBI is that

7:39

correct yes sir Miss Murphy do you know

7:42

what Elite capture is Elite capture yeah

7:45

do you know what Elite capture is no sir

7:49

so basically Elite capture is used by

7:51

the CCP as a form of political Warfare

7:54

that seeks to control the actions of

7:56

political academic business and cultural

7:59

leaders outside of China to benefit the

8:01

CCP the means of control take a variety

8:04

of forms including Financial incentives

8:07

Financial dependence or compromise B

8:10

business entanglements offers of access

8:13

to Opportunities within China

8:15

ideological appeal and even blackmail

8:18

are you familiar with um these

8:20

techniques ma'am I am familiar with

8:22

those techniques do you have experience

8:24

with those techniques seeing those

8:26

techniques in your job experience in

8:29

seeing the Chinese government use those

8:31

techniques yeah or any other nation

8:33

state that wants to compromise us

8:35

officials I don't know that I've seen

8:37

them personally

8:40

um but I'm familiar with those

8:42

techniques yes sir okay Miss Murphy are

8:44

you aware that a chiny spy balloon uh

8:47

just recently Flew Over the US for about

8:48

a week I

8:50

am Miss Murphy are you aware that the

8:52

CCP is buying up us Farmland near

8:55

military

8:56

bases I've heard reports of that I don't

8:59

know what evidence I've seen of

9:01

it

9:02

okay Miss Murphy does it concern you

9:06

some of the revelations that have been

9:07

coming out of the oversight committee

9:10

about the millions of dollars that have

9:12

been paid to the Biden family recently

9:14

I'm not aware of money being paid to the

9:16

Biden family oh you're not aware of that

9:18

at all no sir that's interesting you're

9:21

the you work for the FBI right yes sir I

9:24

do but I would respectfully refer you to

9:26

the the investigators over that case I'm

9:29

sure we can get you a brief on that that

9:31

that is not a case that that I handle

9:33

yeah well I don't need a brief on that

9:35

ma'am to know that there are nation

9:38

states that have paid millions of

9:39

dollars to the Biden family and that's

9:42

one of the reasons that we're having

9:43

this hearing that's one of the reasons

9:45

that Americans are so concerned that

9:47

they see Chinese spy balloons flying

9:48

over the US for an entire week that's

9:51

why they're so concerned that they see

9:53

these Chinese police stations being set

9:55

up here and they're wondering how could

9:57

this go on this doesn't make any sense

10:00

and yet the son of the president of the

10:02

United States is involved and

10:05

entangled for many years now in multiple

10:08

business deals that the president claims

10:10

he knows nothing about and you ma'am you

10:13

sit here before the homeland security

10:16

committee our job is to protect the

10:18

Homeland and you act as if you don't

10:20

know anything about

10:24

it you understand why the American

10:27

people are concerned ma'am

10:32

yes or no I understand why American

10:34

people should be concerned about the

10:35

threat from the Chinese Communist party

10:39

yeah do you see any connections with

10:42

what I talked about when I was talking

10:44

about Elite capture do you see are you

10:46

connecting the dots at all no sir you

10:49

don't connect the

10:51

dots so your job is to protect the

10:53

American people I just read you what

10:56

Elite capture is the summary the

10:58

definition of Elite

11:01

capture everybody knows in this town

11:03

what's going on everybody knows what's

11:05

coming out of these committee hearings

11:06

right

11:08

now and it's pretty sad coming from

11:12

somebody who as a young man wanted to be

11:14

a part of your

11:16

organization because of the reputation

11:18

that men and women from the FBI had

11:21

built up over

11:24

decades and now the American

11:27

people hardly Trust the

11:30

FBI they

11:32

struggle with the Department of Justice

11:35

quite

11:36

frankly generally they feel as

11:40

if if you don't have the right

11:44

politics you can basically do whatever

11:47

you want the American people quite

11:48

honestly are wondering why Hunter Biden

11:50

is still walking the

11:53

streets um I want to want to make a

11:56

comment about something that one of my

11:57

colleagues who just left the room room

11:59

said you know he made a reference to the

12:02

former president of the United States

12:04

and his family and their known business

12:08

dealings in China and other places you

12:11

know I found it interesting because one

12:12

of the biggest differences between the

12:15

Trump family and their foreign business

12:17

dealings and the Biden family and their

12:20

foreign foreign business dealings is

12:22

that the Trump Family actually owns

12:25

businesses they actually own hotels and

12:28

resorts

12:29

okay pretty Stark difference from what

12:32

we're learning what many of us knew and

12:34

now we're actually learning as the

12:37

oversight and Judiciary Committee

12:39

actually get to uh bring in Witnesses

12:43

you know the sad thing is for everybody

12:45

in this room everybody in this room

12:47

everybody in this town everybody in this

12:49

country knows that if the FBI and our

12:52

doj had the type of damning information

12:55

hard evidence bank records Etc on the

12:59

money laundering that this President his

13:01

family have been up to the last couple

13:04

years and their names were Eric and Don

13:08

Jr we wouldn't even be having this

13:10

hearing you know why they'd be in jail

13:14

and this is exactly the type of thing I

13:16

was talking about Miss Murphy and this

13:19

is exactly why so many of your

13:21

colleagues have had

13:24

enough and they've become

13:26

whistleblowers Miss Murphy what do you

13:28

think about about that so many of your

13:30

colleagues have had enough what do you

13:33

think about the whistleblowers that just

13:35

said I can't do it anymore I can't cover

13:37

for the organization the

13:39

institution that I work for because I

13:41

didn't swear an oath to them I actually

13:43

swore an oath to the United States and

13:45

the Constitution what do you think about

13:47

that ma'am does it do you feel like they

13:50

betrayed the institution or are you glad

13:52

that they're up

13:57

here sir I appreciate the question um

14:01

you know I I'm I'm proud and I'm happy

14:04

that we live in a country where there's

14:06

whistle plow or protection acts and that

14:09

people can come forward when they think

14:10

things have done been done incorrectly

14:13

you know like I support the FBI I think

14:15

the FBI does amazing work you know ma'am

14:17

I think they do do some amazing work too

14:21

but I think we both

14:23

know that it's its reputation is

14:27

massively tarnished

14:29

and I think we're both glad that we have

14:31

whistleblower Provisions in this country

14:33

but I think if we weren't you weren't

14:35

under oath and we weren't wearing these

14:37

clothes and in this room right now and

14:39

we were having a private

14:41

conversation I sure hope there's part of

14:43

you that is

14:45

embarrassed and disgusted with what the

14:47

FBI has been up to and I know the

14:50

American people are I mean look at look

14:53

at the movies growing

14:55

up you guys are in like every movie as

14:58

the

14:59

hero when when you were a little girl

15:02

and you were watching movies growing up

15:04

did you notice that that those those

15:07

cool Blue Jackets with the bright yellow

15:10

lettering the FBI on it did was that

15:12

pretty was that pretty cool watching

15:14

those movies growing up and those TV

15:16

shows and now getting to work for this

15:18

organization it's amazing to work for

15:20

this organization yes sir yeah is there

15:22

a part of you though is there a part of

15:24

you though that feels torn ma'am like

15:26

like the whistleblowers that are coming

15:28

up here now and Roes that just say I

15:30

can't I can't do it anymore I didn't

15:32

swear an oath to the

15:35

FBI is there a part of you that feels

15:37

torn or not at

15:42

all ma'am I'm asking you a serious

15:45

question sir I'm very proud to work for

15:48

the FBI I think I stated that I I know

15:50

you are that's not what I asked you

15:51

ma'am I asked you if you feel

15:53

torn not at the least not the

15:57

slightest that's that's pretty sad ma'am

16:00

that really is and it really shows who

16:02

your allegiances are

16:05

to it really does and as somebody who

16:08

served this country

16:11

myself and comes I come from a very

16:13

proud unit the SEAL

16:15

Teams I know that my allegiances are not

16:18

to nsw Naval special Warfare they're not

16:21

to a Seal

16:22

Team and I am glad I am so proud that we

16:26

have men and women who see

16:29

their oath to this country and they said

16:33

I can't do it anymore I'm going to go

16:35

try and straighten this out so that the

16:36

organization that I love can maybe just

16:40

maybe be turned around quit being a

16:43

partisan tool and actually protect the

16:46

American people which it clearly is not

16:49

doing right now thank you

End of transcript.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan