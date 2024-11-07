From here:

Pennsylvania Senate Election Results 2024: Live Map - Races by County - POLITICO

Anther 13 seats to get to 66 and there will be a partisan route to impeachment by Republicans in the Senate! I know, “ain’t gonna happen”!

Onwards!!!

