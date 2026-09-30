From Brave AI:

“On 29 September 2026, the Reserve Bank of Australia unanimously voted to raise the cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.60%, marking its fourth interest rate hike of the year.

This decision brought official interest rates to their highest level since November 2011, driven by persistent inflation that remains above the target range of 2-3%, rising energy costs due to Middle East conflicts, and strong demand from the AI investment boom.

The RBA warned it is prepared to raise rates further if necessary to ensure inflation returns to target sustainably.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has implemented four interest rate hikes in 2026.

These increases occurred on the following dates:

3 February 2026

17 March 2026

5 May 2026

29 September 2026

Each hike raised the cash rate by 25 basis points, bringing the official cash rate target to 4.60%, its highest level in 15 years. The total increase for the year amounts to 100 basis points.

Hmm.

Actions by other major central banks so far in 2026.

“In 2026, major central banks reversed their previous easing cycles to combat inflation reignited by the Strait of Hormuz crisis, resulting in coordinated rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of Japan (BoJ), Federal Reserve (Fed), and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Key Rate Hikes by Major Central Banks

European Central Bank (ECB): Hiked its deposit rate to 2.25% in June 2026 (its first hike since 2023), with expectations of further increases to 2.50–2.75% by September.

Bank of Japan (BoJ): Raised its policy rate to 1.00% in June 2026 and further to 1.25% in September 2026 , continuing its gradual normalization.

Federal Reserve (Fed): Increased its target range to 3.75–4.00% in September 2026 , marking its first hike in three years after holding rates at 3.50–3.75% through July.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Executed multiple hikes throughout early-to-mid 2026, raising its rate to 4.35% by June, making it the highest in the G10 at that time.

Norges Bank (Norway): Hiked its policy rate to 4.25% in May 2026 and further to 4.50% by late September.

While the Bank of England (BoE) and Bank of Canada (BoC) held rates steady at 3.75% and 2.25% respectively through mid-year, they maintained a hawkish bias with markets pricing in potential hikes later in the year. The global rate-cutting cycle that ran from mid-2024 through 2025 officially ended in 2026 as energy price shocks forced central banks to tighten monetary policy.

I wonder what inflationary pressures the Banks of England and Canada do not see that other major central banks do see?

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