The next UK ‘budget takes place next Wednesday.

In it the new Chancellor will attempt to keep the dinner plates spinning on top of sticks that are increasingly veering off centre because of past mistakes and promises.

Here’s just four of those spinning planes supported by their increasingly wobbly sticks

Firstly, The UK national debt pile of £3 trillion incurs interest costs of £150 billion a year @5%. The debt pile will only increase, as will the interest cost as long as the government runs fiscal deficits rather than fiscal surpluses.

Secondly, the promise to build 1.5 million affordable homes is failing spectacularly and causing rampant inflation and shortages amongst the bits and pieces needed – including skilled labour.

There have been (400,000 built in the last two years) which leaves 1.1 million remaining to be built – these 1.1 million remaining requires a capital commitments of a further at least £275 billion (average house price of £250,000. Most of these new homes will go to legal and illegal immigrants – NOT to UK residents on housing waiting lists..

1.5 million promised - 1.1 million further new homes required (400,000 new homes have been built in the last two years for £100 billion?)

All assuming an average price to build a 2-bedroom home of £250,000.

PLUS all the ‘extras’ around building new towns - land costs, supporting infrastructure- roads, lighting, sewage, water, gas, electricity , schools, hospitals, transport links etc)). I guesstimate that this doubles the cost of £250,000 or at least will do in the next 2-3 years.

Third, The defence budget must be increased from around £65 billion to around 3% of £3 trillion GDP = £90 billion call it another £25 billion this year.

It must then be increased to 5% or £150 billion by 2030 in order to meet promised NATO commitments by 2035.

Fourth, benefits. cost of living adjustment for benefits at the CPI rate of 3.5% for this and the next three years- call it 10% over the next 3 years and just 3.5% for this year.

That is 3.5% of £334 billion next year = an extra 12 billion this year and around an extra 33 billion in three years’ time.

That’s the central government position.

Then there’s local government – unitary council deficits.

From Brave AI:

“UK local authorities face a £1 billion funding shortfall for the current financial year (2025/26), with projections indicating the gap will rise to £1.5 billion in 2026/27 and reach £4.3 billion in 2027/28.

Specific estimates for the upcoming two years include:

2026/27 : The LGA forecasts a £2.0–2.3 billion gap for England, while London Councils estimates the shortfall for London boroughs specifically at £1.5 billion .

2027/28 : The LGA projects the national gap will widen to £4.3 billion .

Cumulative Shortfall: Across the three-year period from 2025/26 to 2027/28, the cumulative funding gap is estimated to be between £6.2 billion and £7.0 billion, depending on the forecasting body.

While a separate UNISON report estimates a £3.4 billion gap for England in 2026/27 and a £9.3 billion deficit by 2026/27 according to the Bennett Institute, the LGA’s forward-looking model specifically tracks the escalation from the current year through 2027/28.

And of course, energy prices – set to increase by a quarter in January 2027 and spiral ever upwards thereafter.

What is the corollary of all this? Energy poverty, local tax poverty and now tax poverty.

Direct government take over of arrears collection.

Taxes From here:

https://order-order.com/2026/10/23/healey-to-let-hmrc-raid-bank-accounts-without-a-court-order/

“Chancellor John Healey is set to announce sweeping new powers for HMRC at the 2026 Budget to automatically deduct unpaid tax debts directly from current and savings accounts without needing a court order.

Key details of the proposed crackdown include:

Targeting Lower-Value Debts: The new powers aim to recover approximately £4 billion from up to 4.8 million individuals and businesses who have persistently failed to engage with HMRC.

Removed Safeguards: Unlike existing rules that require a minimum debt of £1,000 and leaving £5,000 in the account, the new proposals could allow deductions for debts as low as a few pounds and remove the £5,000 protection limit.

Automated Deductions: HMRC will be able to set up automatic monthly instalments, potentially capping deductions at 50% of disposable income , after exhausting previous contact attempts.

Affordability Checks: To determine repayment capacity, HMRC is exploring partnerships with credit reference agencies to access data on taxpayers’ income and outgoings.

Safeguards and Concerns: While HMRC promises advance notice and opportunities to dispute debts, critics warn the lack of a minimum debt threshold could impact vulnerable taxpayers, prompting calls for stronger affordability protections before implementation.

How long before local authorities stumble on the same ruse?

From here:

Council tax arrears spiralling at £1,500 a minute as billions in debt mounts up

“The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) found that council tax arrears rose by £782million in 2025-26, hitting £7.4billion. The findings land as families across the nation face yet another hike in their bills.

The average Band D council tax in England rose by £111 to £2,392 in April - a jump of 4.9%.

The CSJ points to an 8.98% increase by Worcestershire County Council.

The think tank warns that more than half of people in need of debt advice say they “don’t know who to trust for financial help and support”.

It wants councils to act to help households before debts escalate.

The Local Government Association says it is “vital” that anyone unable to afford to make payments contacts his or her council.

Reduce incomes with taxes the tell those in debt to seek advice for the problems caused or grab the money direct from bank accounts. Welcome to the Borg!, Resistance is futile, You will be assimilated!”. – and placed on state- controlled, means tested befits to make sure you don’t have any savings left!

Housing, debt interest, defence, local rates, energy prices…

Anyone curious as to why the government is advising the UK to engage in ‘prepping’ with at least 3 days of food and water for everyone including pets? Could it be that they know the electricity grid is going to crash because it is built on fake promises of unreliable ‘renewable energy’? No power = no telecoms or internet, or recharging your EV!.

Good luck with cooking anything!

The risk of blackouts is rising – where they are most likely and how to prepare

“A report published last year by the National Preparedness Commission found the UK’s energy system was facing a series of “interconnected and cascading risks”, including extreme weather, the expansion of renewables and cyber attacks.

The Government itself has said Britons should be prepared for multi-day power outages by keeping battery or wind-up torches, at least three days’ worth of bottled water and non-perishable food such as tinned fruit and meat.

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