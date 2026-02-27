From here (h/t ZeroHedge)

Another Uk party looks s to burst oto the already fractured UK political scene.

After the unexpected defeat of UK Reform by the radically racist Green Party, who campaigned specifically for the Muslims -many of whom would probably be expelled by UK Reform!) a even more anti-immigrant party is emerging – ‘Restore’.

Imagine if the KKK or National Front had appealed to ‘whites only’ inan election and you have the green campaign. The Greens did not campaign on the environment, or push its main policy platform of open borders, decriminalisation of class A drugs or its promise of free health and housing for ALL immigrants – it certainly did not campaign for abortion and LGBTQ ad assisted suicide – all of which are anathema to spiritual Muslims! I doubt the Greens ca spell Defence or Welfare, lt alone identify spending cuts to fund such largesse!

The new party – Restore – led by Rupert Lowe.

“Lowe has returned with a vengeance. Two weeks ago, he announced the formation of a new political party, “Restore Britain.”

“Restore,” as it is now commonly referred to, makes nearly daily policy pronouncements on social media platform X.

Among the policies Lowe says the party will advocate for are banning the burqa, return of the death penalty for the most heinous crimes, stronger self-defense protections for British homeowners, reversal of convictions for those accused of “hate speech crimes” and commutation of their sentences, laws ensuring freedom of speech, and mass deportations, starting with migrants who have committed crimes, including and especially the men who have participated in the “rape gangs.”

“All of this has created a perfect storm of outrage, and Lowe has very clearly hit a nerve.

Restore Britain has acquired 100,000 members in less than two weeks.

To put things in perspective, that places Restore Britain fifth—behind the top four political parties—by membership: Reform UK currently has 280,000 members, Labour 250,000, the Green Party 198,000 and the Conservative Party 123,000.

Members do not translate into seats. The quality of candidates and depth across all seats in the country jut might – though Labour has proven that any idiot can become an MP, or a minister or a Prime Minister!

