Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aileen's avatar
aileen
40m

Like Trump cares about the protesters!! Yea right. More like an excuse to invade as per usual....What is the bigger picture to all of this? who and what is manipulating to what end....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture