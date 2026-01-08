From Brave AI:

“As of Thursday, January 8, 2026, Iran is experiencing a nationwide uprising that has evolved from economic protests into a broader political revolution demanding the overthrow of the Islamic Republic regime. The movement, which began on December 28, 2025, has spread to all 31 provinces, with mass demonstrations, strikes by shopkeepers and bazaar merchants, and violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

“ Internet blackouts have been imposed across the country, particularly in western cities like Kermanshah, as authorities intensify their crackdown.

“ The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO reported that at least 45 protesters, including eight children, have been killed since the protests began.”

· “Protests and Demonstrations: Demonstrations have reached all 31 provinces, with significant activity in Tehran, Kermanshah, Ilam, Shiraz, and Abadan. In Fars province, protesters pulled down a statue of Qassem Suleimani, a revered figure for government supporters. Night-time protests occurred in Tehran, Arak, and Isfahan, with slogans like “It’s the year of blood, Khamenei will be overthrown”. Students, market merchants, and even political prisoners have joined the movement. · Leadership and Mobilization: The exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has emerged as a prominent figure, calling for mass demonstrations and attempting to unify the opposition. His appeals have been echoed in public calls for a united front against the regime, with slogans referencing the Pahlavi dynasty. The movement has also seen the involvement of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), which has published the names of martyrs and coordinated resistance efforts. · Government Response and Crackdown: Iranian security forces have killed at least 45 protesters, including children, and arrested nearly 1,000 people, including minors. The government has imposed nationwide internet and telephone blackouts, particularly after a call by Reza Pahlavi for a mass demonstration. The Revolutionary Guards have intensified their operations, with reports of a grenade attack on Khomeini Hospital in Ilam and raids on wounded protesters. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has threatened to “put rioters in their place,” signaling a shift toward a harsher crackdown. · Economic and Political Drivers: The protests were initially sparked by a severe economic crisis, including hyperinflation (42.2% in December 2025), a record-low rial (reaching 1.5 million to the dollar), and rising food prices. However, the movement has transformed into a political revolution against the theocratic regime, with demands to end authoritarianism, corruption, and the rule of the Supreme Leader. The government blames external factors, including Western sanctions and the 2025 Twelve-Day War with Israel, for the economic woes. · International Involvement and Concerns: US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the United States will “hit [Iran] hard” if the regime continues to violently suppress protesters. This has reportedly complicated Iran’s response, with officials fearing a potential US intervention. Additionally, Iraqi Shia militia groups have reportedly been sent to assist in suppressing the protests. The situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for further escalation.”

Now that the internet has been shut down, Iranians will stay on the streets.

There are unconfirmed reports that columns made up of thousands of Iranians heading towards the headquarters of the Iranian National Guard AND the Ayatollah has fled the country.

The UK MSM (BBC) is not reporting on developments – surprise, surprise!

