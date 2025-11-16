REVOLUTION! - MEXICO HAS MULTIPLE J6’S AT ONCE!
viva Zapata!
Protesters Rage Against Mexico’s Government Over Corruption and Violence - The New York Times
Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested my social care costs a few hundred pounds a week!
You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:
Wow! Were they all armed with hats & flags! I'm relieved they're protesting in Mexico instead of in the US.😉
Jewish President in a Catholic country, hmm...