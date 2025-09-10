The government of France and Japan have fallen, UK is all but fallen, the US government is teetering on brink of a SCOTUS decision on tariffs. World debt markets are teetering on the brink of an implosion that will send the global economy into ciaos. UK, US, France and Japan are running 5% fiscal deficits when fiscal surpluses of desperately required. Trump maybe will turn the US economy around to achieve the surplus but don’t hold your breathe. Trump is about a state visit to the UK with a ruling labour government who has accuse the overwhelming popular Reform party leader of being a plastic patriot with laughable fiscal policies. This from a PM of the UK and his chancellor who have enforced Net 0 policies that have caused stagflation of 0 growth and 5 % inflation. Trump has got PM Starma to agree to 5% of GDP for allocated to defence budget along with the rest of NATO. 5% of EU GDP is 600 billion euros a year, which is 10 years is 6 trillion euros. Just for the UK alone 5% alone is 150 billion per year and after 10 years is 1.5 trillion pounds. None of which have the money to achieve this, the only plastic patriot is Starma. Rachel Reeves of labour still have plans to build 300,000 affordable homes each year and have not built any in the first year. 1 million homes over the term will have an average cost of $250,000 each and 1 million x 250,000 = 250 billion. The UK government can simply not avoid to do this, this is a laughable policy.

1 million homes will have to be in blocks of flats to resemble the big cities of China and this: (see link below

Shanghai Residents Scream From Windows, Get Drone Lockdow... - Newsweek

During covid the UK experienced 250,000 deaths but yet the MHRA is making no connections between the roll-out of the covid vaccines and the increase of unemployment due to mental health and other sickness and the decline to a record low of female fertility of 1.4 babies per women (down from 2).

The world needs to abandon Net 0 to release 5% per annum GDP growth and release 5% global inflation. If it does not then the world is heading for economic collapse curtosy of the socialist kakistocrats. Maybe trump has the answer with the investments coming into the US or maybe he doesn’t….

Onwards!!

