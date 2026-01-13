Rising UK/US tensions ad hostile actions against Iran – including the seizure of oil tankers (the modern equivalent of “Spanish treasure ships” might mean the activation of “terrorist cells” in the UK and terrorist acts on UK soil by Islamist extremists).

From Brave AI:

“As of February 12, 2025, MI5 and Counter Terrorism Policing manage a watchlist that includes tens of thousands of individuals under investigation for potential terrorist activity, with approximately 3,000 classified as “subjects of interest” (SOIs) and over 40,000 on a second list where the threat level is not deemed sufficient to justify full investigative resources.

“ The total number of individuals on the watchlist has been reported to exceed 43,000 in previous years, with the majority—around 90%—identified as Islamist extremists.

“ The list includes individuals who are under investigation for involvement with terrorist groups, planning attacks, or exhibiting behaviors that suggest a risk of re-engagement in terrorism. The number of people referred for initial assessment each year is around 7,000, and investigations are prioritized based on available resources and risk assessments.”

That data is a year old.

“The UK does not publicly disclose the exact number of individuals on its terrorist watch list who have been arrested for terrorist attacks. However, data from the Home Office and Counter Terrorism Policing indicate that 248 people were arrested for terrorism-related offences in 2024, the highest number in a single year since 2019. Of these, some were linked to active plots, with three late-stage attacks disrupted due to coordinated efforts between Counter Terrorism Policing and MI5.

250 arrests out of a watch list of 40,000 is a worrying ratio – 90per cent on the watch list have been identified as “Islamist extremists” who might be sympathetic to Iran and active members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

There is no information on whether these Islamist extremists on the terrorist watch list have links to the Muslim Brotherhood/Iran or to the number arriving in small boats from France, most (all?) of whom are Muslim.

“As of January 2026, there is no publicly available figure specifying how many individuals on the UK’s terrorist watch list have direct links to the Muslim Brotherhood. no official data links specific individuals on MI5’s watch list to the Muslim Brotherhood. The most recent public figures from MI5 indicate that approximately 39,000 of the 43,000 individuals on the watch list are Islamist extremists, but this does not specify how many are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

So, at what point do these suspects - on the primary watch list -cross a threshold and get arrested/imprisoned to reduce the risk of killing and maiming dozens if not hundreds of Brits? What are the names ad locations of these suspects – what are the grounds for suspicion?

No doubt the (mostly Muslim?) human rights lawyers would chase the Black Marias all the way to the internment camps necessary to house them all until they can prove their innocence in a court of law - and then go back on the terror watch list!?!

Onwards!

