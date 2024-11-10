RKI whistle-blower – summarised in a presentation translated to English (using MS Word) – racketeering by EU politicians exposed!
From this 31-minute presentation here on 5 November 2024 (h/t Sasha Latypova):
Whistleblow Uncovers Covid Scam
“A whistleblower obtained 10GB from Robert-Koch-Institute, the German CDC. This so-called RKI-Leak reveals that Covid was a scam from start to finish. The presentation took place in the second largest room of the German Bundestag, which is actually intended for committees of inquiry. Recorded 2 November 2024 in Berlin, English subtitles provided by the speaker.”
Here is a translation of the transcript.
0:01
Thank you very much for the invitation, it is now my second lecture in this circle and compared to last year
0:09
we have come a lot further, it has to be said, because we are in Germany
0:14
were lucky that there is a whistleblower who has provided us with data and who has informed us in the
0:21
Reasons, so the whole world does not envy this RKI leag please
0:27
confused with RKI files these are just these hacked protocols RKI League
0:33
is much more around almost 10 namely gave all the logs not just a part all
0:41
completely unblacked and a lot of additional material such as letters e.g. a
0:47
Letter from President Macron to Germany asking for coordinated action on the
0:54
lockdowns, Excel sheets, emails, PowerPoint, presentation, and so on
1:01
the importance of the RKI leag is not so much that something completely new
1:07
from the point of view of critical critics, but that these documents
1:12
are conclusive and have now also been admitted and processed as evidence by a court of first instance
1:19
that is, if someone writes on Facebook, this and that is true
1:26
not then that basically has little effect even scientific essay
1:31
is often ironed out and refuted by contrary essays, but when the RKI
1:38
internally writes this and is and that is so and so then you can do that before
1:43
court as evidence because the lockdowns and the whole
1:49
corona policy was internationally coordinated is what we do here in Germany
1:56
for all countries of importance, not only for Germany, the
2:02
The most important question we have had all these years has been the RKI, whose statements are authoritatively
2:10
and even the courts, gangs, it has worked politically independently or
2:17
was it politically influenced, our Federal Minister of Health published a
2:23
made a crystal-clear statement, namely read it, media speculate that AI has
2:30
did not work scientifically independently on political instructions
2:36
this is wrong, employees in particular were blackened to protect them from hatred and agitation.
2:43
protect this typical perpetrator victim reversal at the time
2:48
Lauterbach issued some minutes, not a single one from his own term of office and the
2:56
is still valid today and the protocols were heavy until it doesn't work like that anymore
3:03
you can see there, these were not telephone directories, but these were protocols that there was only a name
3:09
believe that no one with this swindle is Mr. Lauterbach, but
3:14
for months, that's how it was written in all the newspapers, as usual, that's how it went into the light articles and that was
3:22
March of this year until July 23 when the following happened at 4 pm
3:32
in the morning these 10 gigabte were activated on the net, at 6 o'clock in the morning it was closed
3:40
a press conference in Berlin, which was then attended by about 30 journalists
3:49
and at 10 o'clock this press conference took place and the journalists learned what was going on.
3:57
at a time when thousands of people had already found the data
4:02
We have arranged this to avoid that uh, we
4:08
be arrested directly or house searches take place and so that was certain from the point of view of the authorities
4:14
a big point, but they didn't do anything because it was useless in the
4:19
The moment these leaks came out, the unbiased protocols changed the
4:26
Federal Minister of Health his opinion Lauterbach admits to experts were
4:31
politically influenced, so he kept up this lie for 5 months, then he has exactly
4:38
said the opposite of what he originally said, but for him, as always, completely without consequences, in what has now
4:46
political influence now show them some examples of this
4:52
and the following slides are structured in such a way that you can see the RKI protocols on the left and what the RKI protocols are on the right.
4:59
outside world at the same time, let's start with the political
5:05
Influence on 5 May 2020 writes the RKI comes the RKI of political demand
5:12
there is a risk that political decision-makers will develop indicators themselves and/or that the RKI
5:21
in similar orders as it should be called correctly
5:26
but are all literal quotes including hints and comma errors that
5:32
I show you here interesting why an authority thinks either we do
5:37
with what is given to us or politics will sideline us
5:44
put on two two days later test test test is basically a
5:51
implicit strategy complement provided by policy, overall
5:57
tricky, as the politicians pretended to have made in May, were already
6:03
it was already obvious that there are no medical risks and only
6:09
due to the rising PCR numbers, the idea of a pandemic was held
6:14
upright and the key to this was the specification of Minister span on
6:20
to test the devil and not sick people but healthy people
6:27
what you have never done before and the medical journal writes have to pay
6:32
who are legally insured, who bear these billions of euros to this day
6:38
second example of political influence 5 March 2020 it would be good to
6:46
prohibition of the Federal Ministry of Health, the oral instruction to
6:52
the prudent civil servant proceeds when he gives unlawful instructions
6:58
and fears that he will subsequently be held responsible for it under disciplinary or criminal law.
7:05
if he has a written instruction from the Ministry, then he is
7:10
largely off the hook, conversely, we see from the material that the ministry
7:16
stehs hesitated to issue written instruction 26 May 2020 how should that
7:24
RKI with substantive interventions by politics, e.g. Ministry of the Interior
7:30
Circumvent the Ministry of Labour, so it was not only used by the Federal Ministry of Health from time to time
7:36
but basically all ministries straddle into the work of the RKI and now the greatest
7:44
Sentence from the entire RKI, the sentence is on September 28
7:50
2020 the approval of the mRNA vaccine in the
7:57
FDA before elections is not wanted, not even at European authority the
8:06
shows how political this whole event was, to the outside world they pretended
8:12
to save as many people as possible by getting vaccinated, but still
8:19
it was more important to them that both of them win the US election, because Trump had
8:25
Project warpspeed its fate is basically one of a pre-election approval
8:33
he wanted to start before the US election on the 11th and the
8:40
political forces behind Corona, we then read at
8:45
CNN, after the votes had been counted and ambiguities had been cleared up,
8:52
Initially, there was that the FDA granted emergency use authorization for piser in December 2020
9:00
second important point given to biontech is the question of how far there was a
9:07
medical emergency and there we find quite remarkable in March 2020
9:14
are the first that Agi Agi means working group influenza the
9:21
infectious diseases and have statistics that go on for years and decades, unlike these new
9:28
PCR statistics agisentinell the results suggest
9:33
that Saskov 2 does not circulate widely, this is the second day of the
9:38
first lockdowns a day later, these trends
9:44
should better not be formulated or communicated for the time being, otherwise it would be
9:50
can be difficult to justify further measures, yes that shows this way of thinking
9:56
of the RKI, which runs through all protocols, they have subordinated themselves to politics
10:01
and always thought from the point of view of the measures, so the important thing was the measures
10:07
they knitted together some justifications to legitimize the number of free
10:14
beds occupied about the same i.e. 50% of the level of training in the clinics with the
10:21
Addition usually less than 10% vacancy and then comes a red set
10:28
because the one that was removed from the official protocols, but we also have such a
10:35
Residuals, i.e. the original version of the protocol that had been forgotten
10:41
this protocol of 25.03 is the last time in the year
10:46
2023 by an employee of the Legal Department
10:52
who did not attend the meeting and was responsible for requesting requests for freedom of information
10:59
law, she says she did not change the file, but only
11:04
accidentally saved because there is no registration system at the RKI
11:10
how it would correspond to the specifications of the BMI, this can neither be proven nor disproved, it is there daringly
11:17
causality between measures and the decline of the wave, we are
11:23
yes generally at the end of the flu season and ladies and gentlemen the RKI had the following
11:29
Graphic: For me, this is the most important graphic of the whole corona crisis, it is poorly received because
11:36
it's a bit complex, so I'll explain it, it's not an afterthought
11:41
made graphic, yes, so nothing with hindsight bias, but at the beginning of the lockdown, the RKI saw
11:49
The following you can see here below subtracted the calendar weeks from the middle of the year to
11:55
In the middle of the year and on the ordinate, the so-called ili are removed, i.e. colds with fever, i.e.
12:02
See a slightly stronger cold each curve represents a specific year
12:09
they see the same pattern every year, at first there is little
12:15
Cold, so in midsummer, that then grows gradually and in the middle of the winter.
12:21
The months of January and February explode this cold then go
12:26
back to the original value, which is why the vernacular speaks of cold or flu waves
12:34
interesting now is the black curve that belongs to the year
12:39
2020 they see, firstly, that the number of feverish colds sat including
12:46
i.e. non-specific, regardless of the virus that causes them, that this number of
12:52
The common cold was abnormally low for the time of year and more importantly, it is
12:58
went back from February they see the top of the black curve in February in the
13:05
February, however, it was still said that Corona was a harmless, B a conspiracy
13:11
of the right and thirdly you should celebrate carnival or carnival now
13:17
which was also done until the end of February did not turn out until the first week of March
13:24
for reasons that have not yet been clarified, the political mood changed within a week and at that time the cold
13:32
already in free fall, that also means these excuses, yes, of course, it was possible
13:38
down even before the lockdown but the school closures have had an effect or the cancellation of Großfah is not with it
13:45
all these measures are thus taken in the
13:51
and it went down, as you can see in the graphic, from the sixth calendar week next question concerns the
13:59
Vaccination and I have several slides on this, because here in the protocols there was particularly intensive chatter, we
14:07
read first on 15 April 2020 when we learned in the newspapers firstly it
14:13
there is no vaccine at all, secondly, there won't be one for a long time because the development takes 10 years and if
14:20
who does come, then it will be voluntary, we read the following internally, but there is none so far
14:27
Experience with RNA and DNA vaccines always and consider whether they
14:32
if necessary, skip the phase 3 studies two weeks later it will be
14:40
several very hill-sighted, by the way, there will be several vaccines that will be developed and tested in a hurry
14:47
relevant data is only collected postmarketing, i.e. we
14:53
first the whole population sprays it and then afterwards we see whether it helps or harms yes that was
15:01
the plan and so it was implemented, they know that on December 27
15:07
20 began the first vaccinations and now on 8 January 21 in the early phase
15:14
the vaccine effect is not yet known, the duration of protection is also unknown, yes repeat with it
15:22
basically only what was in the EMA approval, namely that basically
15:28
is only known, it protects against a positive PCR test, but everything else such as protection
15:34
protection against serious illness and the like cannot be afforded to these documents
15:41
In March, we see the first skepticism, but it is not yet possible to see that
15:47
Due to the vaccination effect, fewer old people die
15:54
vaccinated right I have shown you and that is from WDR like
15:59
Normally a vaccine development looks like Research Development 8 to 17
16:05
years this time they did it in a few months and the result was like
16:11
we now know verheren second point to vaccination grants them frem protection this question is
16:17
is therefore enormously important because the general vaccination obligation is based on the assertion
16:24
that a vaccinated person also protects others H if it is only a matter of self-protection
16:30
then one could not justify a legal obligation here, what did the RKI think on the subject of brake protection
16:40
8.0221 so very early it is to be expected, but not certain, because nowhere has it been shown that vaccination
16:48
severe courses can be avoided, but not the local multiplication of the
16:53
viruses in August, the actual effect of 2G, i.e. exclusion of the unvaccinated from the
17:00
social life is not a greater protection of others, but a greater
17:05
self-protection and then looking back in 22 there is no evidence that vaccinations
17:11
to change something in excretion no change in evidence so that is called
17:17
had a crystal-clear and consistent position internally, which was also consistent with everything
17:22
what was written in the literature corresponded in particular with the approval study, which was never a third-party protection
17:28
and what did that mean in the external presentation in the external presentation
17:35
it was said that the whole country would be held hostage by these people, so the
17:42
unvaccinated, yes, that's what Karl Lauterbach hurled at the other members of parliament in the
17:48
Bundestag when it came to whether a general vaccination obligation had been introduced
17:54
which, as we know today, actually failed only narrowly if you
18:00
the only honest thing is that the traffic light and the Union had different ideas about the general
18:06
impflicht and blocked each other in their proposals, that was a
18:12
very close thing, but you can see here in this slide very clearly what is
18:17
communicated externally contradicts what was known internally
18:24
diametrically last internal foil for vaccination, it is safe
18:29
now it's getting very serious and if you have weak nerves, go out for a short time
18:35
19.03.21 so it has already been vaccinated for 3 months, almost 3 months, astraaseneca a lot of excitement in general
18:42
now 12 cases with sinus vein homebosis Paul ehlich Institute pharmakovgilant sites do not do well
18:49
afterwards then sinus thrombosis also in men a 20 times higher incidence that
18:56
This means that if you were infected with astraaseneca, you had a 20-fold higher risk than a
19:02
unvaccinated to fall ill with a sinus wenrombosis really severe and
19:07
life-threatening illness 7.5 side effect report Paul edich
19:14
Institute had 45,000 myocarditis in young men in recent weeks
19:19
sinus vein thrombosis and so on in the only hearing that has so far been
19:25
In the Brandenburg committee of inquiry, the head of the security department of the Paul
19:32
ehlich Institute: Dr Keller stanislavski, there were people who
19:38
only cared about deaths and people who only cared about myocaditis, we had a lot more work
19:45
the most shocking thing than ever before is that of this vaccine alone.
19:51
next slide pay attention to the date on the left in March April May
19:58
shows how devastating the vaccine astraasenika is and even the
20:04
ordinary citizens who do not have access to scientific knowledge
20:10
suspicious because they saw what they saw on the basis of unreliable but nevertheless existing information from their environment
20:17
since it happened, we have now Germany's leading politicians on these warnings
20:23
reacts as follows: Federal President Steinmeier vaccinated with astraaseneca
20:31
Chancellor Merkel and Vice-Chancellor Scholz vaccinated with AstraZeneca Karl
20:36
Lauterbach was vaccinated with AstraZeneca and was the last to be vaccinated in May
20:41
span gets vaccinated with AstraZeneca never before has it been heard that politicians
20:48
put on the net which treatments they are currently undergoing with Mrs. Merkel, that is the
20:56
K of the whole li even the vaccination ID thereby yes so
21:02
from my interpretation, they simply wanted to avoid astraasenika being left in stockpile and then
21:09
to be prosecuted for wasting taxpayers' money, something like that was feared at that time 21, but now it's a reason
21:17
Customary law that you spend billions every year on vaccine doses that you then throw away, but at that time you had
21:23
still afraid whether they have really been vaccinated everyone can decide for themselves
21:29
from iQ90 onwards you only get a
21:41
Decision now on the subject of children on 11 March 2020 we read in the minutes
21:48
School closures in areas that are not particularly affected are not
21:54
recommended 5 days later all schools and also what else were
22:00
more serious is Kits on the same day, by the way, on
22:06
113 In 2020, another crisis team met
22:12
and the one who has basically already decided that and on the 16th the schools were back and forth to RKI on the
22:21
21.5.21 paediatric professional associations, such as paediatricians, are opposed to the vaccination of
22:27
Reluctant to children politics prepares vaccination campaigns
22:33
a little later almost pleading children have a
22:39
evening illness low risk of severe disease al is there
22:44
internally clearer a clear resistance, but it is never communicated to the outside world and then ends with
22:52
21 Currently, a booster vaccination of children is also from the ministerial side
22:58
although there is no recommendation and in some cases no approval
23:04
the Minister of Health tweets for children in old age
23:10
From 12 to 15, BioNTech was 100%
23:16
effective against covid without side effect so again this side effect free
23:21
everything speaks in favor of vaccinating children, if they then in his tweet if they
23:26
are not blocked there, as I am if you refer to the source in his tweet
23:32
Click to see this is a blog that has a press release from piser and
23:38
bontech reproduces yes so the minister is basically pure advertising outlet
23:45
of the pharmaceutical industry, there's no essay, nothing, I come to the
23:52
Conclusion: this last slide is the most complex is divided into three parts
23:58
and in my view it is also the most important, it first shows the so-called
24:04
RKI Risk Assessment at the 3 Years of All Our Lives
24:10
hung green means we lived as human beings as in the centuries
24:16
previously meant yellow with viruses and even more so red
24:22
lockdowns school and kitter closure curfews 15 km radius mask requirement
24:30
and direct and indirect compulsory vaccination they will see in March
24:38
suddenly increased the risk, in March 2020 to the left it goes from green to
24:44
yellow then it stays that way until the beginning of 23 and
24:49
then it goes back to green now let's look at the RKI for comparison and
24:56
Federal Ministry of Health, the intensive care bed occupancy at the green
25:02
Dash below is the recommended normal utilization of the German
25:07
intensive care unit, you see the following there: in 2020 we have a significant
25:14
Underutilization, i.e. completely abnormal, that is what the RKI did in the former
25:19
protocol also stated for the entire hospital landscape that billions of euros in subsidies had to be
25:26
to save the clinics from insolvency, it was also the time when these dances were performed
25:33
were circulating everywhere through the net, then in 2020 22 23 the
25:40
total occupancy of the intensive care unit hardly fluctuates anymore and that no longer has to do with any special
25:46
actions to do, the most interesting thing in this graph is the dotted line all the way
25:52
below: these are the pcr cases, these are both people who are interested in
25:57
are sick with covid as well as people who are admitted after a traffic accident, for example
26:03
and then, as was mandatory at the time, take a PCR test on admission, you can see this below
26:11
PCR curve that strengthens enormously, that swings enormously without that having any influence
26:17
has on the upper total occupancy and the kcks is that the media basically 3
26:22
For years, they have only ever shown the population the lower curve with
26:28
exponential growth and as they do when they do both
26:33
you would say it is completely incomprehensible why the above graph
26:41
high risk, while the graph below shows complete normality.
26:49
indicated, you don't understand it, but you understand it through the RKI liag and
26:55
this is now left the declaration 16.032020 at the weekend a new
27:03
risk assessment and, as it emerged in the court proceedings, outside
27:09
of the ministry, so no scientific assessment, it is to be scaled up this week, one day
27:18
later came in the RKI report high risk and then it just went into the
27:26
Lockdown in June 2020 were not only the colds so low season
27:33
typical, but even these PCR numbers were in the basement and approaching the
27:38
Nullinie and in the prelude to this protocol, the employees have guessed
27:45
that the risk is now reduced again, but then it is said
27:50
NATO General hulterm, the highest head of the RKI, who thus has two hierarchical levels
27:57
über wier stand wier war mirr so the figurehead or mouthpiece holterm
28:03
decided on Tuesday evening that the risk assessment should not be changed next week in the
28:09
next week sounds hmlos but you see yes it was 3 years then on 25 February 22 reduction
28:18
of the risk from very high to high was rejected by the Federal Ministry of Health
28:25
that was shortly before the vote on the general vaccination obligation and now the only really funny part
28:32
that I have found in the whole RG liag is this 26 April
28:39
23 the minister declared the pandemic over at the beginning of April, as it was learned
28:44
the RKI from the newspaper it could be considered to reduce the risk assessment to
28:49
because you forgot, yes you see, so the whole thing was from front to back
28:58
conclusion that arises for me: in the RKI we see a basic problem of the
29:04
rule of law, according to monsquieux's teaching, the courts are supposed to control the
29:09
executive control, but if the courts mainly believe authorities
29:17
or only authorities, that's basically how it was in all processes, no matter whether it was about
29:23
vaccination or lockdowns or school closures always occurred R i and PI
29:29
as witnesses that everything is completely fine and thus confirmed then because the authorities are bound by instructions
29:36
the government is basically itself and the separation of powers has been abolished
29:42
you have to be lucky and have a well-intentioned whistleblower to come to the following result:
29:49
I am now quoting a sentence from a recent ruling, which is based on the recommendation of the
29:55
Robert Koch Institute is supported by the now published minutes of the
30:02
institution, i.e. the Administrative Court of Osnerbrück in a
30:09
trial where it was about the vaccination obligation of a nursing employee has said that
30:16
this RKI actually refutes the previous justifications and
30:22
has referred the whole matter to the Federal Constitutional Court for a new decision.
30:29
In my opinion, we have the same problem with other authorities such as the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and
30:37
Federal Environment Agency they always have the pre, although they are basically just recipients of instructions, so I thank you
30:44
Me for your attention
31:03
Thank you Professor umburg
End of translation. Looks like this is the criminal evidence need to prosecute politicians for collusion and racketeering!
Onwards!!!
Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X”) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
More on RKI.
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/robert-koch-institut-endotoxin-research
and
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/robert-koch-institute-pcr-primers