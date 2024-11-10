From this 31-minute presentation here on 5 November 2024 (h/t Sasha Latypova):

Whistleblow Uncovers Covid Scam

“A whistleblower obtained 10GB from Robert-Koch-Institute, the German CDC. This so-called RKI-Leak reveals that Covid was a scam from start to finish. The presentation took place in the second largest room of the German Bundestag, which is actually intended for committees of inquiry. Recorded 2 November 2024 in Berlin, English subtitles provided by the speaker.”

Here is a translation of the transcript.

0:01

Thank you very much for the invitation, it is now my second lecture in this circle and compared to last year

0:09

we have come a lot further, it has to be said, because we are in Germany

0:14

were lucky that there is a whistleblower who has provided us with data and who has informed us in the

0:21

Reasons, so the whole world does not envy this RKI leag please

0:27

confused with RKI files these are just these hacked protocols RKI League

0:33

is much more around almost 10 namely gave all the logs not just a part all

0:41

completely unblacked and a lot of additional material such as letters e.g. a

0:47

Letter from President Macron to Germany asking for coordinated action on the

0:54

lockdowns, Excel sheets, emails, PowerPoint, presentation, and so on

1:01

the importance of the RKI leag is not so much that something completely new

1:07

from the point of view of critical critics, but that these documents

1:12

are conclusive and have now also been admitted and processed as evidence by a court of first instance

1:19

that is, if someone writes on Facebook, this and that is true

1:26

not then that basically has little effect even scientific essay

1:31

is often ironed out and refuted by contrary essays, but when the RKI

1:38

internally writes this and is and that is so and so then you can do that before

1:43

court as evidence because the lockdowns and the whole

1:49

corona policy was internationally coordinated is what we do here in Germany

1:56

for all countries of importance, not only for Germany, the

2:02

The most important question we have had all these years has been the RKI, whose statements are authoritatively

2:10

and even the courts, gangs, it has worked politically independently or

2:17

was it politically influenced, our Federal Minister of Health published a

2:23

made a crystal-clear statement, namely read it, media speculate that AI has

2:30

did not work scientifically independently on political instructions

2:36

this is wrong, employees in particular were blackened to protect them from hatred and agitation.

2:43

protect this typical perpetrator victim reversal at the time

2:48

Lauterbach issued some minutes, not a single one from his own term of office and the

2:56

is still valid today and the protocols were heavy until it doesn't work like that anymore

3:03

you can see there, these were not telephone directories, but these were protocols that there was only a name

3:09

believe that no one with this swindle is Mr. Lauterbach, but

3:14

for months, that's how it was written in all the newspapers, as usual, that's how it went into the light articles and that was

3:22

March of this year until July 23 when the following happened at 4 pm

3:32

in the morning these 10 gigabte were activated on the net, at 6 o'clock in the morning it was closed

3:40

a press conference in Berlin, which was then attended by about 30 journalists

3:49

and at 10 o'clock this press conference took place and the journalists learned what was going on.

3:57

at a time when thousands of people had already found the data

4:02

We have arranged this to avoid that uh, we

4:08

be arrested directly or house searches take place and so that was certain from the point of view of the authorities

4:14

a big point, but they didn't do anything because it was useless in the

4:19

The moment these leaks came out, the unbiased protocols changed the

4:26

Federal Minister of Health his opinion Lauterbach admits to experts were

4:31

politically influenced, so he kept up this lie for 5 months, then he has exactly

4:38

said the opposite of what he originally said, but for him, as always, completely without consequences, in what has now

4:46

political influence now show them some examples of this

4:52

and the following slides are structured in such a way that you can see the RKI protocols on the left and what the RKI protocols are on the right.

4:59

outside world at the same time, let's start with the political

5:05

Influence on 5 May 2020 writes the RKI comes the RKI of political demand

5:12

there is a risk that political decision-makers will develop indicators themselves and/or that the RKI

5:21

in similar orders as it should be called correctly

5:26

but are all literal quotes including hints and comma errors that

5:32

I show you here interesting why an authority thinks either we do

5:37

with what is given to us or politics will sideline us

5:44

put on two two days later test test test is basically a

5:51

implicit strategy complement provided by policy, overall

5:57

tricky, as the politicians pretended to have made in May, were already

6:03

it was already obvious that there are no medical risks and only

6:09

due to the rising PCR numbers, the idea of a pandemic was held

6:14

upright and the key to this was the specification of Minister span on

6:20

to test the devil and not sick people but healthy people

6:27

what you have never done before and the medical journal writes have to pay

6:32

who are legally insured, who bear these billions of euros to this day

6:38

second example of political influence 5 March 2020 it would be good to

6:46

prohibition of the Federal Ministry of Health, the oral instruction to

6:52

the prudent civil servant proceeds when he gives unlawful instructions

6:58

and fears that he will subsequently be held responsible for it under disciplinary or criminal law.

7:05

if he has a written instruction from the Ministry, then he is

7:10

largely off the hook, conversely, we see from the material that the ministry

7:16

stehs hesitated to issue written instruction 26 May 2020 how should that

7:24

RKI with substantive interventions by politics, e.g. Ministry of the Interior

7:30

Circumvent the Ministry of Labour, so it was not only used by the Federal Ministry of Health from time to time

7:36

but basically all ministries straddle into the work of the RKI and now the greatest

7:44

Sentence from the entire RKI, the sentence is on September 28

7:50

2020 the approval of the mRNA vaccine in the

7:57

FDA before elections is not wanted, not even at European authority the

8:06

shows how political this whole event was, to the outside world they pretended

8:12

to save as many people as possible by getting vaccinated, but still

8:19

it was more important to them that both of them win the US election, because Trump had

8:25

Project warpspeed its fate is basically one of a pre-election approval

8:33

he wanted to start before the US election on the 11th and the

8:40

political forces behind Corona, we then read at

8:45

CNN, after the votes had been counted and ambiguities had been cleared up,

8:52

Initially, there was that the FDA granted emergency use authorization for piser in December 2020

9:00

second important point given to biontech is the question of how far there was a

9:07

medical emergency and there we find quite remarkable in March 2020

9:14

are the first that Agi Agi means working group influenza the

9:21

infectious diseases and have statistics that go on for years and decades, unlike these new

9:28

PCR statistics agisentinell the results suggest

9:33

that Saskov 2 does not circulate widely, this is the second day of the

9:38

first lockdowns a day later, these trends

9:44

should better not be formulated or communicated for the time being, otherwise it would be

9:50

can be difficult to justify further measures, yes that shows this way of thinking

9:56

of the RKI, which runs through all protocols, they have subordinated themselves to politics

10:01

and always thought from the point of view of the measures, so the important thing was the measures

10:07

they knitted together some justifications to legitimize the number of free

10:14

beds occupied about the same i.e. 50% of the level of training in the clinics with the

10:21

Addition usually less than 10% vacancy and then comes a red set

10:28

because the one that was removed from the official protocols, but we also have such a

10:35

Residuals, i.e. the original version of the protocol that had been forgotten

10:41

this protocol of 25.03 is the last time in the year

10:46

2023 by an employee of the Legal Department

10:52

who did not attend the meeting and was responsible for requesting requests for freedom of information

10:59

law, she says she did not change the file, but only

11:04

accidentally saved because there is no registration system at the RKI

11:10

how it would correspond to the specifications of the BMI, this can neither be proven nor disproved, it is there daringly

11:17

causality between measures and the decline of the wave, we are

11:23

yes generally at the end of the flu season and ladies and gentlemen the RKI had the following

11:29

Graphic: For me, this is the most important graphic of the whole corona crisis, it is poorly received because

11:36

it's a bit complex, so I'll explain it, it's not an afterthought

11:41

made graphic, yes, so nothing with hindsight bias, but at the beginning of the lockdown, the RKI saw

11:49

The following you can see here below subtracted the calendar weeks from the middle of the year to

11:55

In the middle of the year and on the ordinate, the so-called ili are removed, i.e. colds with fever, i.e.

12:02

See a slightly stronger cold each curve represents a specific year

12:09

they see the same pattern every year, at first there is little

12:15

Cold, so in midsummer, that then grows gradually and in the middle of the winter.

12:21

The months of January and February explode this cold then go

12:26

back to the original value, which is why the vernacular speaks of cold or flu waves

12:34

interesting now is the black curve that belongs to the year

12:39

2020 they see, firstly, that the number of feverish colds sat including

12:46

i.e. non-specific, regardless of the virus that causes them, that this number of

12:52

The common cold was abnormally low for the time of year and more importantly, it is

12:58

went back from February they see the top of the black curve in February in the

13:05

February, however, it was still said that Corona was a harmless, B a conspiracy

13:11

of the right and thirdly you should celebrate carnival or carnival now

13:17

which was also done until the end of February did not turn out until the first week of March

13:24

for reasons that have not yet been clarified, the political mood changed within a week and at that time the cold

13:32

already in free fall, that also means these excuses, yes, of course, it was possible

13:38

down even before the lockdown but the school closures have had an effect or the cancellation of Großfah is not with it

13:45

all these measures are thus taken in the

13:51

and it went down, as you can see in the graphic, from the sixth calendar week next question concerns the

13:59

Vaccination and I have several slides on this, because here in the protocols there was particularly intensive chatter, we

14:07

read first on 15 April 2020 when we learned in the newspapers firstly it

14:13

there is no vaccine at all, secondly, there won't be one for a long time because the development takes 10 years and if

14:20

who does come, then it will be voluntary, we read the following internally, but there is none so far

14:27

Experience with RNA and DNA vaccines always and consider whether they

14:32

if necessary, skip the phase 3 studies two weeks later it will be

14:40

several very hill-sighted, by the way, there will be several vaccines that will be developed and tested in a hurry

14:47

relevant data is only collected postmarketing, i.e. we

14:53

first the whole population sprays it and then afterwards we see whether it helps or harms yes that was

15:01

the plan and so it was implemented, they know that on December 27

15:07

20 began the first vaccinations and now on 8 January 21 in the early phase

15:14

the vaccine effect is not yet known, the duration of protection is also unknown, yes repeat with it

15:22

basically only what was in the EMA approval, namely that basically

15:28

is only known, it protects against a positive PCR test, but everything else such as protection

15:34

protection against serious illness and the like cannot be afforded to these documents

15:41

In March, we see the first skepticism, but it is not yet possible to see that

15:47

Due to the vaccination effect, fewer old people die

15:54

vaccinated right I have shown you and that is from WDR like

15:59

Normally a vaccine development looks like Research Development 8 to 17

16:05

years this time they did it in a few months and the result was like

16:11

we now know verheren second point to vaccination grants them frem protection this question is

16:17

is therefore enormously important because the general vaccination obligation is based on the assertion

16:24

that a vaccinated person also protects others H if it is only a matter of self-protection

16:30

then one could not justify a legal obligation here, what did the RKI think on the subject of brake protection

16:40

8.0221 so very early it is to be expected, but not certain, because nowhere has it been shown that vaccination

16:48

severe courses can be avoided, but not the local multiplication of the

16:53

viruses in August, the actual effect of 2G, i.e. exclusion of the unvaccinated from the

17:00

social life is not a greater protection of others, but a greater

17:05

self-protection and then looking back in 22 there is no evidence that vaccinations

17:11

to change something in excretion no change in evidence so that is called

17:17

had a crystal-clear and consistent position internally, which was also consistent with everything

17:22

what was written in the literature corresponded in particular with the approval study, which was never a third-party protection

17:28

and what did that mean in the external presentation in the external presentation

17:35

it was said that the whole country would be held hostage by these people, so the

17:42

unvaccinated, yes, that's what Karl Lauterbach hurled at the other members of parliament in the

17:48

Bundestag when it came to whether a general vaccination obligation had been introduced

17:54

which, as we know today, actually failed only narrowly if you

18:00

the only honest thing is that the traffic light and the Union had different ideas about the general

18:06

impflicht and blocked each other in their proposals, that was a

18:12

very close thing, but you can see here in this slide very clearly what is

18:17

communicated externally contradicts what was known internally

18:24

diametrically last internal foil for vaccination, it is safe

18:29

now it's getting very serious and if you have weak nerves, go out for a short time

18:35

19.03.21 so it has already been vaccinated for 3 months, almost 3 months, astraaseneca a lot of excitement in general

18:42

now 12 cases with sinus vein homebosis Paul ehlich Institute pharmakovgilant sites do not do well

18:49

afterwards then sinus thrombosis also in men a 20 times higher incidence that

18:56

This means that if you were infected with astraaseneca, you had a 20-fold higher risk than a

19:02

unvaccinated to fall ill with a sinus wenrombosis really severe and

19:07

life-threatening illness 7.5 side effect report Paul edich

19:14

Institute had 45,000 myocarditis in young men in recent weeks

19:19

sinus vein thrombosis and so on in the only hearing that has so far been

19:25

In the Brandenburg committee of inquiry, the head of the security department of the Paul

19:32

ehlich Institute: Dr Keller stanislavski, there were people who

19:38

only cared about deaths and people who only cared about myocaditis, we had a lot more work

19:45

the most shocking thing than ever before is that of this vaccine alone.

19:51

next slide pay attention to the date on the left in March April May

19:58

shows how devastating the vaccine astraasenika is and even the

20:04

ordinary citizens who do not have access to scientific knowledge

20:10

suspicious because they saw what they saw on the basis of unreliable but nevertheless existing information from their environment

20:17

since it happened, we have now Germany's leading politicians on these warnings

20:23

reacts as follows: Federal President Steinmeier vaccinated with astraaseneca

20:31

Chancellor Merkel and Vice-Chancellor Scholz vaccinated with AstraZeneca Karl

20:36

Lauterbach was vaccinated with AstraZeneca and was the last to be vaccinated in May

20:41

span gets vaccinated with AstraZeneca never before has it been heard that politicians

20:48

put on the net which treatments they are currently undergoing with Mrs. Merkel, that is the

20:56

K of the whole li even the vaccination ID thereby yes so

21:02

from my interpretation, they simply wanted to avoid astraasenika being left in stockpile and then

21:09

to be prosecuted for wasting taxpayers' money, something like that was feared at that time 21, but now it's a reason

21:17

Customary law that you spend billions every year on vaccine doses that you then throw away, but at that time you had

21:23

still afraid whether they have really been vaccinated everyone can decide for themselves

21:29

from iQ90 onwards you only get a

21:41

Decision now on the subject of children on 11 March 2020 we read in the minutes

21:48

School closures in areas that are not particularly affected are not

21:54

recommended 5 days later all schools and also what else were

22:00

more serious is Kits on the same day, by the way, on

22:06

113 In 2020, another crisis team met

22:12

and the one who has basically already decided that and on the 16th the schools were back and forth to RKI on the

22:21

21.5.21 paediatric professional associations, such as paediatricians, are opposed to the vaccination of

22:27

Reluctant to children politics prepares vaccination campaigns

22:33

a little later almost pleading children have a

22:39

evening illness low risk of severe disease al is there

22:44

internally clearer a clear resistance, but it is never communicated to the outside world and then ends with

22:52

21 Currently, a booster vaccination of children is also from the ministerial side

22:58

although there is no recommendation and in some cases no approval

23:04

the Minister of Health tweets for children in old age

23:10

From 12 to 15, BioNTech was 100%

23:16

effective against covid without side effect so again this side effect free

23:21

everything speaks in favor of vaccinating children, if they then in his tweet if they

23:26

are not blocked there, as I am if you refer to the source in his tweet

23:32

Click to see this is a blog that has a press release from piser and

23:38

bontech reproduces yes so the minister is basically pure advertising outlet

23:45

of the pharmaceutical industry, there's no essay, nothing, I come to the

23:52

Conclusion: this last slide is the most complex is divided into three parts

23:58

and in my view it is also the most important, it first shows the so-called

24:04

RKI Risk Assessment at the 3 Years of All Our Lives

24:10

hung green means we lived as human beings as in the centuries

24:16

previously meant yellow with viruses and even more so red

24:22

lockdowns school and kitter closure curfews 15 km radius mask requirement

24:30

and direct and indirect compulsory vaccination they will see in March

24:38

suddenly increased the risk, in March 2020 to the left it goes from green to

24:44

yellow then it stays that way until the beginning of 23 and

24:49

then it goes back to green now let's look at the RKI for comparison and

24:56

Federal Ministry of Health, the intensive care bed occupancy at the green

25:02

Dash below is the recommended normal utilization of the German

25:07

intensive care unit, you see the following there: in 2020 we have a significant

25:14

Underutilization, i.e. completely abnormal, that is what the RKI did in the former

25:19

protocol also stated for the entire hospital landscape that billions of euros in subsidies had to be

25:26

to save the clinics from insolvency, it was also the time when these dances were performed

25:33

were circulating everywhere through the net, then in 2020 22 23 the

25:40

total occupancy of the intensive care unit hardly fluctuates anymore and that no longer has to do with any special

25:46

actions to do, the most interesting thing in this graph is the dotted line all the way

25:52

below: these are the pcr cases, these are both people who are interested in

25:57

are sick with covid as well as people who are admitted after a traffic accident, for example

26:03

and then, as was mandatory at the time, take a PCR test on admission, you can see this below

26:11

PCR curve that strengthens enormously, that swings enormously without that having any influence

26:17

has on the upper total occupancy and the kcks is that the media basically 3

26:22

For years, they have only ever shown the population the lower curve with

26:28

exponential growth and as they do when they do both

26:33

you would say it is completely incomprehensible why the above graph

26:41

high risk, while the graph below shows complete normality.

26:49

indicated, you don't understand it, but you understand it through the RKI liag and

26:55

this is now left the declaration 16.032020 at the weekend a new

27:03

risk assessment and, as it emerged in the court proceedings, outside

27:09

of the ministry, so no scientific assessment, it is to be scaled up this week, one day

27:18

later came in the RKI report high risk and then it just went into the

27:26

Lockdown in June 2020 were not only the colds so low season

27:33

typical, but even these PCR numbers were in the basement and approaching the

27:38

Nullinie and in the prelude to this protocol, the employees have guessed

27:45

that the risk is now reduced again, but then it is said

27:50

NATO General hulterm, the highest head of the RKI, who thus has two hierarchical levels

27:57

über wier stand wier war mirr so the figurehead or mouthpiece holterm

28:03

decided on Tuesday evening that the risk assessment should not be changed next week in the

28:09

next week sounds hmlos but you see yes it was 3 years then on 25 February 22 reduction

28:18

of the risk from very high to high was rejected by the Federal Ministry of Health

28:25

that was shortly before the vote on the general vaccination obligation and now the only really funny part

28:32

that I have found in the whole RG liag is this 26 April

28:39

23 the minister declared the pandemic over at the beginning of April, as it was learned

28:44

the RKI from the newspaper it could be considered to reduce the risk assessment to

28:49

because you forgot, yes you see, so the whole thing was from front to back

28:58

conclusion that arises for me: in the RKI we see a basic problem of the

29:04

rule of law, according to monsquieux's teaching, the courts are supposed to control the

29:09

executive control, but if the courts mainly believe authorities

29:17

or only authorities, that's basically how it was in all processes, no matter whether it was about

29:23

vaccination or lockdowns or school closures always occurred R i and PI

29:29

as witnesses that everything is completely fine and thus confirmed then because the authorities are bound by instructions

29:36

the government is basically itself and the separation of powers has been abolished

29:42

you have to be lucky and have a well-intentioned whistleblower to come to the following result:

29:49

I am now quoting a sentence from a recent ruling, which is based on the recommendation of the

29:55

Robert Koch Institute is supported by the now published minutes of the

30:02

institution, i.e. the Administrative Court of Osnerbrück in a

30:09

trial where it was about the vaccination obligation of a nursing employee has said that

30:16

this RKI actually refutes the previous justifications and

30:22

has referred the whole matter to the Federal Constitutional Court for a new decision.

30:29

In my opinion, we have the same problem with other authorities such as the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and

30:37

Federal Environment Agency they always have the pre, although they are basically just recipients of instructions, so I thank you

30:44

Me for your attention

31:03

Thank you Professor umburg

End of translation. Looks like this is the criminal evidence need to prosecute politicians for collusion and racketeering!

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X”) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan