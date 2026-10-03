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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
Oct 4

Nothing says success like intergenerational debt.

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Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
Oct 3

The most telling debt ratio is government debt to government revenue.

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