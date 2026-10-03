From here:

Countries with the highest government debt per person in 2026

Czech Republic ($30,448)

Slovakia ($33,608)

New Zealand ($35,217)

Romania ($35,920)

Sweden ($36,078)

Croatia ($38,374)

Poland ($39,067)

Slovenia ($40,538)

Hungary ($40,668)

Netherlands ($42,114)

Israel ($42,219)

Switzerland ($42,686)

Australia ($46,042)

Germany ($47,619)

Portugal ($50,037)

Luxembourg ($50,673)

Ireland ($54,878)

Iceland ($55,663)

Finland ($59,294)

United Kingdom ($61,712)

Austria ($64,298)

Spain ($64,457)

Norway ($68,009)

Greece ($73,078)

Canada ($74,260)

France ($75,208)

Belgium ($82,089)

Italy ($94,002)

Japan ($110,667)

United States ($113,348)

Many ex-Soviet bloc countries have low debt /capita. G7 countries have much higher debt/capita levels.

Maybe countries should be given hard limits!

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