Soros-linked activists flood Romanian Electoral Bureau with appeals against Georgescu, Brussels pressured Romania to block Georgescu’s bid for presidency – Electoral Bureau complies – The Expose

“Sandra Pralong – Soros operative and ex-advisor to Klaus Iohannis – was deeply involved in the election scheme against Calin Georgescu. She used the RePatriot non-governmental organisation (“NGO”), funded by USAID, to interfere in the process.”

“RePatriot NGO owns Newsweek Romania, pushing its agenda.

Pralong was a director at Newsweek US and founded Soros’ Open Society in Romania.

Iohannis, the man behind the election annulment, had Pralong as an advisor.”

“A Soros-funded NGO that helped create the EU’s Digital Services Act (“DSA”) and led efforts to censor right-wing voices across Europe is the one actively working to block Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu.”

“Romanian investigative journalist Iosefina Pascal has uncovered that the same NGO, Avaaz, which censored conservative parties in Poland, Spain, Germany and France, is the one that interfered in Romania’s elections – supporting efforts to challenge Georgescu’s candidacy in court.”

“Yesterday, Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau (“BEC”) rejected Călin Georgescu’s presidential candidacy, raising legal concerns over exceeding its authority.”

“Yesterday, the authority banned Georgescu, arguing that his leading role in the November 2024 election – annulled in December due to alleged Russian interference – disqualifies him from running again”.

Russia, Russia, Russia! Not the EU politburo called the EU Commission and the Union of European Socialist Republics - UESR (not the USSR!).

“After banning elected President Călin Georgescu and ruling he can never run again, authorities are now using brute force to silence dissent.”

“Italy’s Matteo Salvini slammed the move as a “Soviet-style coup,” while Spain’s Vox accused the EU of meddling.”

Sign of the times. The Cult of Moloch and its high priest in the EU, Soros, are attempting to remove the right of the people to determine their own government. Soros probably has lizard DNA,

