From here (h/t ZeroHedge)

Rotterdam imposes unprecedented nighttime exclusion zone after years of disorder by anti-social migrant youth gangs

“Rotterdam has introduced an unprecedented nighttime exclusion zone across large parts of the De Esch neighborhood following nearly three years of street racing, drug use, intimidation, prostitution, and persistent noise from migrant youth gangs.

“The order, which took effect on Thursday evening, makes it a criminal offense to enter the designated area between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a valid reason. Police can fine anyone unable to explain why they are there.

“Residents, workers, visitors to local homes, and people attending events, restaurants, or bars are exempt. The measure will remain in force for three months before being evaluated.”

“Locals told NOS that large groups of outsiders have gathered in the neighborhood after dark since shortly after the Covid pandemic. At weekends, dozens and sometimes hundreds reportedly arrive to race cars, sound horns, consume drugs, party in the streets, and leave rubbish behind.”

The ‘outsiders are NOT necessarily Muslim, but are probably immigrants from around the world and from inside areas of Holland.

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Narrative from Brave AI with some context:

“Based on the provided search context, there is no specific data identifying the ethnicity of “overnight street criminals” in Rotterdam.

However, the context notes that Rotterdam is perceived by some residents as having safety issues linked to Moroccan teens and young men, particularly in areas like Spangen and Mathenesse, though these individuals are often described as street gangs rather than specialized overnight criminals. The broader Dutch underworld, including groups involved in night-time activities like drug trafficking and robbery, is ethnically diverse, involving Dutch, Moroccan (often referred to as the “Mocro Mafia”), Surinamese, Antillean, and Turkish individuals.

Perception vs. Data : While online forums highlight concerns about Moroccan youth, official sources state that racial background is less important than age, education, and socioeconomics in predicting criminal involvement.

Other Groups : Crip-gangs in the Netherlands are primarily composed of Dutch Antilleans and Afro-Surinamese individuals, involved in drug and arms trafficking.

General Crime: Violent incidents in Rotterdam are often described as conflicts between criminals rather than random overnight street crimes targeting the general public.

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