No political leader of any party has a plan to reduce national debt. To do so requires the running of fiscal SURPLUSES for decades until debt to GDP drops from the current 100% for the US and UK to a manageable 40% debt/GDP

. A structural shift in political thinking is required to produce surpluses of 2-3% of GDP for at least the next 30 YEARS rather than the current ‘normalized trend of fiscal deficits of 2-3% of GDP.

I view this as a clear and present danger and a national emergency!

What is the Rule of 72?

From Brave AI:

“The Rule of 72 is a simplified formula used to estimate the number of years required for an investment to double in value at a fixed annual rate of return, or conversely, to determine the required rate of return to double money in a specific timeframe. It is calculated by dividing 72 by the annual interest rate (expressed as a whole number, not a decimal), with the result representing the approximate doubling period in years.

This rule of thumb is most accurate for interest rates between 6% and 10% and applies specifically to compound interest. Beyond investments, it is also used to estimate the impact of inflation on purchasing power (predicting when money will halve in value) or the growth of debt (such as credit card balances) when no payments are made. For example, an investment earning 8% annually will double in approximately 9 years (72/8).”

Let’s apply this to the US and the UK, whose bond yields are close to 6%

72/6= 12 years.

The UK national debt is£3 trillion.

The debt servicing costs at 6% are 180 billion a year. in 12 years, debt servicing alone will cost £2.16 trillion pounds. Once you compound this interest into the outstanding debt and apply the Rule of 72, the UK’s national debt will balloon to £6 trillion by 2028 with annual dent servicing of 6% of £6 trillion = £260 billion a year.

The ONLY way to reduce the level od debt and the impact of interest due on debt is to repay the debt- by running fiscal SURPLUSES – of the order of 3% od GDP per annum for a few DECADES.

This will serve to reduce the £3 trillion national debt by around a quarter - or £750 billion- and the interest bill to around £135 billion a year. Still unacceptable – so there is a seismic shift required in political thinking- to run fiscal surpluses of around 2-3% of GDP for 40 years!

The welfare state in the UK prohibits the running of ANY fiscal surplus. The same applies to the US.

“As of October 2026, the U.S. national debt has surpassed $40 trillion, a milestone first reached in August 2026.

It’s long term bond yields are within around 5.5% within 0.5% of 6%. Which implies a delay of a whole year before the debt doubles to $80 trillion – 11.5 years instead of 12years using the rule of 72.

The interest due on this debt makes up by far the largest part of the annual fiscal deficits of each country.

From Brave AI:

“The UK’s fiscal deficit for the financial year ending March 2026 was £132.0 billion, representing 4.3% of GDP

132 billion deficit- annual interest on debt @6% = £180 billion

“The U.S. fiscal deficit for Fiscal Year 2026 (ending September 30, 2026) was $1.992 trillion, a 12% increase from the previous year and approximately 6.2% of GDP.

2 trillion deficit- annual interest on debt @6% = £1.2 trillion

Root and branch reform of government spending is require.

I would suggest that in the UK ALL state pensions should be withdrawn for those whose pensions take them into the upper tax bracket of over £50,000 a year.

“Higher Rate: Income between £50,271 and £125,140 is taxed at 40%.

Additional Rate: Income above £125,140 is taxed at 45%.

For Scotland, the upper bands are distinct:

Higher Rate: Income between £43,663 and £75,000 is taxed at 42%.

Advanced Rate: Income between £75,001 and £125,140 is taxed at 45%.

Top Rate: Income above £125,140 is taxed at 48%.

This is of course, unfair, but asking for a sacrifice of this sort might surprise most people. Perhaps it would not raise much in taxes?

This just an example of the type of thinking required.

Another would be a separate tax levy of sya 5% of income that would be used to directly repay nationsl adebt.

“Total gross income across all UK taxpayers stood at £1.53 trillion in the most recent tax year, representing a 9.8% increase from the previous year.

5% of that income results in an insufficient debt reduction of £75 billion a year but it is a start and I suspect would be warmly greeted by ‘bond vigilantes who would reduce borrowing costs by at least 1% and the time to the doubling of the £3 trillion national debt by two years or so!

Both the US and UK are at the event horizon of unsustainable debt burdens and a resulting economic collapse where taxes don not cover debt intererst.

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