From Brave AI:

“Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court. The convictions relate to allegations involving six women between 1999 and 2009, for which Brand faced a total of seven charges.

He was found not guilty of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. Following the verdicts, the judge informed Brand that a custodial sentence of some length is inevitable and remanded him into custody ahead of sentencing.

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