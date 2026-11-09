Peter’s Newsletter

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sovereignty now's avatar
sovereignty now
7h

The zionists framed him to silence him

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
8h

That'll teach him to go against the government narrative! If they had to go back decades to find something on him, he must be a pretty decent guy.

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