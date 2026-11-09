From Brave AI:

“Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault offenses. The sentence was handed down by Mr Justice Bennathan at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The conviction includes one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women between 2004 and 2009.

The judge described Brand as a “sexual predator” who abused his celebrity status.

Brand was remanded in custody immediately following the guilty verdict and has been held at HMP Wandsworth .

Prosecutors had requested a “category one” sentence ranging from 10 to 15 years, while the defense argued for a more lenient term.

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