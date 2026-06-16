From here:

Russian warship fires warning shot at boat in English Channel

“A Russian warship reportedly fired a warning shot near a UK-registered yacht in the English Channel on Tuesday morning.

The incident involved the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich, which fired shots approximately 500 yards from the yacht, around 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight.

No injuries or damage were reported, and the shots were fired outside UK territorial waters.

The Royal Navy’s HMS Mersey was shadowing the Russian frigate, and HMS Tyne sent a seaboat to gather details from the yacht’s crew.

This event follows a recent operation where Royal Marine commandos boarded a sanctioned Russian tanker in the Channel, highlighting rising tensions between the UK and Russian warship fires warning shot at yacht that came near it in English Channel

Onwards!

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