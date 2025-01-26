From here:

The Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, told TASS that he is ready to meet with CIA Director John Ratcliffe if the United States shows interest - Pravda EN

In response to a clarifying question about whether there are currently contacts between the SVR and the CIA, he noted: "We have an official representative in Washington, and the Central Intelligence Agency has an official representative in Moscow.”

Sounds promising!

Mayb the Frech and British will put aside to invade Ukraine with their military.

Onwards!

