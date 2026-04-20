From Brave AI:

‘Russia exported 7.1 million barrels of oil per day in March 2026, following a surge in export revenue and volume reported by the International Energy Agency. ‘

‘Prior to these recent fluctuations, Russia’s daily oil export volumes had been declining from a peak of nearly 9 million barrels per day in 2017 to approximately 6.7 million barrels per day in 2023. The average crude oil and condensate export rate from 2020 to 2024 was 5.0 million barrels per day, with the first half of 2025 averaging 4.3 million barrels per day. ‘

‘As of early April 2026, Venezuela’s crude oil exports have surpassed 1 million barrels per day (bpd), reaching approximately 1.09 million bpd in March 2026.

‘ Pre-Crisis Baseline : In 2025, the Strait handled an average of 20 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil and oil products, with an additional 19% of global LNG trade (primarily from Qatar and the UAE) transiting the strait.

Current Disruption Status : As of early April 2026, the strait is described as being in a state of “effective closure” or severe disruption due to the Iran-US conflict. This has resulted in approximately 11 million b/d of crude production being taken offline globally.

Remaining Flows : Despite the closure, some volumes continue to move: Iranian crude continues to transit at roughly 1.5 million b/d . Saudi Arabia is rerouting exports via the Yanbu pipeline (Red Sea) at its maximum capacity of 4–4.5 million b/d , bypassing the strait entirely. UAE exports approximately 1.5 million b/d via the Fujairah pipeline, also bypassing the strait. Approximately 8 million b/d of crude is currently described as “stranded” or unable to transit the strait normally.



8 million ‘stranded and Russia plus Venezuela supplying … drum roll – 8 million barrels.

This would go some way to explaining the lack of a spike in oil prices to 200-250 bucks a barrel.

Russian oil is being exported to India and re-exported from there.

‘In March 2026, refineries in India, Türkiye, Brunei, and Georgia exported an estimated €830 million ($\approx$£700 million) of oil products to sanctioning countries, with €188 million specifically refined from Russian crude.

‘The United Kingdom has imported £4 billion of oil products made in Indian and Turkish refineries using Russian crude since the start of the bans, with an estimated £1.4 billion derived directly from Russian crude.

Direct EU Imports

January 2026: The EU was the fourth-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels, importing a total of EUR 1.1 billion (10% of Russia’s export revenues from the top five importers). This consisted primarily of LNG (EUR 657 million) and pipeline gas (EUR 319 million) , with minor crude oil imports (EUR 137 million) to Hungary and Slovakia.

February 2026: The EU remained the largest buyer of Russian LNG, accounting for nearly half ( 49% ) of Russia’s total LNG exports, while continuing to purchase pipeline gas and oil products.

March 2026: The EU imported EUR 304 million worth of oil products from refineries in non-sanctioning countries (including India, Turkiye, Brunei, and Georgia) that used Russian crude as feedstock.

Imports via Re-exports and Third Countries

Refined Products: In March 2026, refineries in India, Turkiye, Brunei, and Georgia exported EUR 830 million of oil products to sanctioning countries, including the EU, Australia, and the US. An estimated EUR 188 million of these products were refined from Russian crude.

High-Risk Shipments: Despite an EU ban on Russian crude derivatives implemented in January 2026, 14 shipments identified as high-risk unloaded at EU ports in March. These came from refineries in India (4 shipments), Turkiye (9 shipments), and Georgia (1 shipment).

Key Recipients: France was the largest recipient of these high-risk shipments in March (4 shipments), followed by Cyprus (3 shipments), and Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, and the Netherlands (2 shipments each).

Out of interest here’s some fun facts on Asian consumption.

‘Asia is the world’s largest oil-consuming region, accounting for nearly half of total global consumption. Global oil consumption reached roughly 103.9 million barrels per day in 2025, with Asia driving a significant portion of this demand.

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region consumed approximately 16.6 million barrels per day as its largest single consumer, China. The total oil consumption for the entire Asia-Pacific region was around 35.3 million barrels per day in 2022, with India being the second-largest consumer in the region at approximately 5.5 million barrels per day in 2023.

In 2025, Russia shipped 80% of its total oil exports to China and India, amounting to approximately 238 million tons (roughly 4.8 million barrels per day).

By the first quarter of 2026, this dependence on Asian markets intensified, with 90% of Russia’s total crude exports delivered to China and India.

Specifically for early 2026:

China remained the largest buyer, accounting for 50-52% of Russia’s fossil fuel export revenues in January and February 2026, with crude oil making up the majority of these purchases.

China’s imports of Russian Urals grade crude doubled in January 2026 to record highs, while imports of ESPO grade remained stable.

India was the second-largest importer, purchasing EUR 2.2 billion worth of Russian hydrocarbons in January 2026, though its crude imports dropped by 12% month-on-month due to refinery adjustments and sanctions.

Total Russian oil exports remained essentially flat in 2025 compared to 2024, with Europe’s share collapsing from 175 million tons annually to just 25 million tons in 2025.

The EU, apparently has 6 weeks of jet fuel left – making mid to end May critical for EU/UK air travellers.

Government issues update over jet fuel stock and ticket prices

“The update comes as Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, the trade body for European airports, previously said: “At this stage, we understand that if the passage through the Strait of Hormuz does not resume in any significant and stable way within the next three weeks, systemic jet fuel shortage is set to become a reality for the EU. The fact that we are entering the peak summer season... is only adding to those concerns.”

Europe only has six weeks of jet fuel supply left, energy chief warns | The Independent

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