Russia special forces have severed many undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.

“… this night there was very important and very strange event that took place in the Baltic Sea and according to information we have uh underwater cables suddenly snapped between Sweden and Lithuania Germany and Finland a Communication cable laid under the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Sweden was cut and as a result of this accident internet access was reduced by a third also between Finland and Germany a cable uh tation cable rounds between hink Finland and rasto Germany the cable break is burdening the work of the other cities increasing the loads on them the reasons for the break are being investigated so but we understand that the Western countries believe that this attack this attack this diversion this sabotage operation of course was conducted by uh the Russian uh let's say Special Forces

I believe that Western countries don't have any doubts about this and this is the main uh consequences …”

So, not only is there a new way to wage war – with thousands of drones and robots – but there is an underwater dimension also. Not much news about aerial dogfights between fighter jets!

