From Brave AI:

Sadiq Khan has allocated £500,000 from the Green Roots Fund to reintroduce a breeding colony of white storks to Eastbrookend Country Park in Dagenham, marking their return to London for the first time in 600 years.

The project, led by Barking & Dagenham Council and the London Wildlife Trust, aims to restore wetland habitats and improve access to nature in one of London’s most deprived areas.

White storks were driven to extinction in Britain during the 1400s, primarily due to hunting for food.

“ The funding is drawn from a £3.84 million pot intended to enhance nature access across the capital. While the Mayor defends the project as a matter of social justice and environmental restoration, it has faced criticism from political figures and some local residents who argue that public funds should prioritize urgent issues like policing and the cost of living.”

Social justice?

How will this be paid for? No doubt It will be included in the upcoming increases in local authority rates:

“The UK Labour government has lifted the 5% cap on council tax increases for six southern areas—Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster, Wandsworth, Hammersmith and Fulham, City of London, and Windsor and Maidenhead—allowing them to raise rates beyond the limit without requiring a local referendum for the 2026 and 2027 financial years.

This move is part of a broader funding reform aimed at redistributing resources to more deprived areas, with the new system to be phased in from 2026. The affected councils were identified due to their historically low council tax rates, with Band D households paying between £450 and £1,280 less annually than the English average.

The six councils granted additional flexibility are expected to face significant reductions in their share of government funding under the new formula, despite being allowed to raise taxes more freely.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that the reforms could lead to “eye-watering” increases, with some areas potentially facing up to a 75% rise in council tax.

The overall government funding for local authorities is set to increase by £3.9 billion next year, assuming all councils raise taxes by the maximum 5%.

Critics, including the Conservatives and Reform UK, argue the policy unfairly targets low-tax councils and constitutes a “political power grab” that could force service cuts or massive tax hikes.

The changes are part of a wider effort to reform local government funding, including consolidating grants and enabling councils to invest in prevention services.

75% increase!!?? Not so much “tax and spend” as “spend, go bankrupt and tax massively!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan