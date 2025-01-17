From here (unable to cross-pos0:

(100) Evacuation Orders in effect in Moss Landing, *edit CENTRAL California Battery Plant Fire. "The Vistra battery plant in Moss Landing is the largest in the world."

“A fire was confirmed at the Vistra Power Plant in Moss Landing on Thursday, forcing evacuations and closing roads in the area. The Vistra battery plant in Moss Landing is the largest in the world.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. The building was evacuated when the fire started. All Vistra employees, law and fire personnel are safe, per the County of Monterey.

Firefighters are not engaging the fire and are waiting for it to burn out on its own. It is unknown how long the fire will last.

KSBW's Joyce Kim said that as of early Friday morning, the flames have died down considerably, compared to Thursday afternoon, but there is still smoke and the fire is still burning in the area.

County officials informed the public on Friday morning that a local emergency was declared. This was announced at an emergency meeting Friday.

The plume of smoke coming from the fire is considered toxic but has gone up high enough that it is currently not a concern for residents, per officials at the meeting.

A total of 11 families, 37 people, stayed at the emergency shelter overnight.

Emergency responders are staged in the area.

County officials said on Friday morning that 75% of the battery plant had burned.

Fire officials and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to give an update.”

