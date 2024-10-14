YouTuve video here:

San Francisco is even WORSE than I imagined (youtube.com)

This is the Democratic Party’s vision for all of America.

WATCH: The streets of San Francisco are even WORSE than I had imagined - Rebel News

Remember this?

Gavin Newsom Slammed for Only Cleaning Up San Francisco 'for Xi Jinping' - Newsweek

And this?

Little Scrutiny Two Years After Gov. Newsom’s Odious $1B China BYD Mask Deal – California Globe

San Francisco is where Kamala “knee pad” Harris’ political career started.

It is a flagship Democratic Party “sanctuary city” where drug use and distribution is not prosecuted – making it a magnet for criminals – including immigrant beggars.

So, what happens when there are more junkies and criminals than honest people voting in elections?

“San Francisco” is what happens. The city is 600 police officers short; its vehicles are 25 years old – “defund the police” has been in play for decades. All whilst the State government, under Newsom, pushes “net zero” policies that further impoverish the people of the State.

The reporters in the short video did not go out on the streets at night.

Onwards!!!

