Right Whales – Destroyed for the Wrong Reasons – How “Climate Freaks” are Eradicating Entire Ocean Ecosystems Whilst Charging Consumers 5-6 Tims the Price for Electricity from Offshore Wind Turbines

Here is a link to a podcast by the excellent team at the “Climate Realism Show” which discusses what is going on in depth – once they “do” the latest climate freak BS for the week. (67 minutes).

Save the Whales, Kill the Turbines – The Climate Realism Show #104 (youtube.com)

“On episode 104 of The Climate Realism Show, we explain that to save the whales we need to kill these growing large-scale offshore wind projects.

These so-called “wind farms” are much larger and do much more environmental damage than most people realize.

Covering an area the size of Connecticut and Rhode Island combined, one project off the Mid-Atlantic poses an existential risk to the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. That is just one of many ocean mammals harassed and killed by these projects that will, at best, provide unreliable and expensive energy.

Remember when “save the whales” was the cry of the environmentalists? Now they are fine with a spike in dead whales washing up on our Atlantic beaches as long as the “green energy” agenda continues apace.”

Now we have this!!!

Trump halts big wind projects including CVOW, Dominion stock drops 4%

“The Trump administration halted Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, the largest project of its kind in the U.S.

The administration also paused leases for Vineyard Wind 1, Revolution Wind, Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind 1, all of which are under construction.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the administration paused leases for the projects due to national security concerns identified by the Pentagon.

Three cheers for the Trump Admin – the right whales get a reprieve – well, that’s my read anyway.

Onwards!!!

