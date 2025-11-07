Any country that aggressively pursues “net zero” policies – such as Germany – are collapsing,

From here:

Germany’s Industrial Heart Stalls: Green Tech Illusion Meets Economic Freefall | ZeroHedge

“Public debate about the real state of the German economy suffers from a lack of honest assessments—from within the economy itself. Only Christian Kullmann, CEO of chemical giant Evonik, dared to place his finger on the wound, denouncing the crisis as a direct result of Brussels-style climate policy.”

“Meanwhile, like a monument to delusion, stands the growth forecast of Economy Minister Katharina Reiche (CDU). Her ministry seriously expects 0.2% growth this year—and 1.3% by 2026.”

Should the UK economy manage 0.3 % growth this year , a comparison with 0.2% ia hardlt commendable and represents “triumph” of low expectations.

Note that The margin of error for estimating a countries` GDP is +/-0.5%.

Public debate about state of the UK economy – ahead of a November 2026 budget that will reduce UK GDP by `1.5-2% p.a. is non-existent.

Rachel from Accounts AND Her pimply treasury children will roll out their focus group results and reduce the UK economy to the worst of the G7 in 2026.

Citing IMF Forecasts is, in any event a foolish errand as its track record is even worse than that of the EU Commission.