Saying the UK is the best performing economy in the G7 (excluding the US) is blowing smoke -” other G7 countries are imploding because of “net zero and immigration policies –
GERMANY APPROACHES COLLAPSE.
Any country that aggressively pursues “net zero” policies – such as Germany – are collapsing,
From here:
Germany’s Industrial Heart Stalls: Green Tech Illusion Meets Economic Freefall | ZeroHedge
“Public debate about the real state of the German economy suffers from a lack of honest assessments—from within the economy itself. Only Christian Kullmann, CEO of chemical giant Evonik, dared to place his finger on the wound, denouncing the crisis as a direct result of Brussels-style climate policy.”
“Meanwhile, like a monument to delusion, stands the growth forecast of Economy Minister Katharina Reiche (CDU). Her ministry seriously expects 0.2% growth this year—and 1.3% by 2026.”
Should the UK economy manage 0.3 % growth this year , a comparison with 0.2% ia hardlt commendable and represents “triumph” of low expectations.
Note that The margin of error for estimating a countries` GDP is +/-0.5%.
Public debate about state of the UK economy – ahead of a November 2026 budget that will reduce UK GDP by `1.5-2% p.a. is non-existent.
Rachel from Accounts AND Her pimply treasury children will roll out their focus group results and reduce the UK economy to the worst of the G7 in 2026.
Citing IMF Forecasts is, in any event a foolish errand as its track record is even worse than that of the EU Commission.
Only using GDP as a measure which has always been a laim ass means. Innovatively the Germans are unmatched and the SE Asians will never get us there.
AI has no creativity and hence is secretarial, as are LLM's not unlike the faculties of Law, Finance and medicine.