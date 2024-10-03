From here:

Teacher Fired for Refusing to Use Tans Student Pronouns - Awarded $575K in Lawsuit! (steadfastandloyal.com)

There are no specifics on the student – but the gist seems to be that the teacher was happy to use the chosen name of the student, but not to use the pronoun associated with that fabricated nickname.

The student, presumably, had a hissy fit and complained t the school and the school board fired the teacher after he persisted in his stance.

As with the religious exemptions won by ICAN for religious exemptions for students for the experimental C19 “vaccine” injections, the Supreme Court of Virginia upheld the religious exemption argument and awarded 575,000 bucks to the teacher.

I wonder whether the Canadian courts will now take the same view with Jordan Peterson!

What is not mentioned is who will pay the 575,000 dollars. In a sane world it would be the student and its parents. What will probably happen is the school board will take the money out of the school budget, making the school district suffer. It will probably be part of a State or Federal budget request, so taxpayers fund the folly of the “identity politics” of the societally bigoted school board trying to impose a “woke” agenda.

This is a form of lawfare that pervades every “woke” libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statist school system, wherever it operates.

This is what is bankrupting the US and other countries that pander to the whims of the childish, idiotic, “woke” policies.

I have the view that federal taxpayer dollars should not be spent on foreign wars – senators and representatives that wish to fund the foreign wars, should do so out of their own pockets, not everyone else’s. The same principle applies here.

You will not be surprised that I believe that taxation is theft – barring defence and debt servicing!

Perhaps this case can set a precedent across Virginia and other States, though holding your breath would not be advisable.

A couple of points from the linked article:

“This case is bigger than just one teacher or one school. It sets an important precedent for how religious freedom and free speech should be protected in our schools and workplaces. We cannot allow ideological agendas to dictate how we speak or what we believe. If we do, we risk eroding the very freedoms that make America what it is.”

“Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration has introduced guidelines allowing teachers to use the name and pronouns associated with a student’s biological sex, rather than their gender identity.”

Now if only all the “woke” content in schools could be similarly erased and the students’ minds focussed on what will propel them to making a worthwhile contribution to society, rather than one that creates division, conflict and ignorance.

Onwards!!!

