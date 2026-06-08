From here:

Iconic British company sold to US competitor in huge £2.7bn deal - opened in 1921

“An iconic British company founded over 100 years ago will be taken over by an American rival in a massive £2.7 billion deal. Sweetener and ingredients firm Tate & Lyle has agreed to be bought by US rival Ingredion Incorporated, with the Illinois-based US firm paying up to 615p per share for London-listed Tate & Lyle, including 595p in cash and dividend payments due on top.

From Brave AI:

“Schroders has been sold. On April 16, 2026, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the £9.9 billion ($13.4 billion) acquisition by U.S. asset manager Nuveen, ending 222 years of independence and family control.

The deal, announced in February 2026, was backed by 99.99% of voting shareholders.”

Schroders will delist from the FTSE 100, though the brand and London headquarters will be retained as a standalone unit within Nuveen. “

“Beazley has been sold to Zurich Insurance Group. The companies agreed to an all-cash transaction valued at £8.1 billion ($10.8–$11 billion), with Beazley shareholders receiving 1,335 pence per share (comprising 1,310 pence in cash and a 25 pence dividend).

A Billion her, a billion there and pretty soon the hostility of the Labour government anti-growth policies becomes all too apparent.

Here’s a few more ‘disappearers’:

“Since 4 July 2024, several major UK-listed companies have shifted their primary stock exchange listings or delisted, effectively “selling off” their UK market presence to international exchanges or other entities.

2025 Market Exodus

Wise PLC: Received shareholder approval in July 2025 to shift its primary listing from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to the US, while maintaining a secondary listing in London.

Indivior: Cancelled its secondary LSE listing effective July 25, 2025, to align with its US-focused operations.

Petershill Partners: Announced plans in September 2025 to delist from the LSE due to dissatisfaction with its share price and valuation.

Unilever (Ice Cream Business): In February 2025, selected Amsterdam as the primary listing for its ice cream division, with secondary listings in London and New York.

2024 Market Exodus

Just Eat Takeaway: Delisted from the LSE in December 2024 to reduce administrative and regulatory costs.

Ashtead Group: Announced plans in December 2024 to shift its listing to New York.

Flutter Entertainment: Moved its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange in 2024.

Woodside Energy: Delisted from the LSE in October 2024 to cut administrative costs.

TUI: Shareholders voted in February 2024 to remove the firm from the LSE, retaining only a German listing.

Unisys: Announced its intention to cancel its standard LSE listing in October 2024.

In addition to stock market moves, Homebase collapsed into administration in November 2024 and was acquired by CDS Superstores (owner of The Range and Wilko) in a rescue deal, with up to 70 stores to be converted into Range outlets.

For balance , just TWO companies were added to the FTSE in the September 2025 review.:

“Burberry and Metlen Energy & Metals are the companies that entered the FTSE 100 following the September 2025 quarterly review, replacing Taylor Wimpey and Unite Group.

Onwards!

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