Senate confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary | Just The News

“The Senate on Monday night confirmed Scott Bessent, a billionaire hedge fund manager and investor as Treasury secretary in a 68-29 vote. “

“Scott Kenneth Homer Bessent (/ˈbɛsənt/ BESS-ənt; born August 1962) is an American investor and hedge fund manager who is the designate for the office of United States secretary of the treasury. He was a partner at Soros Fund Management and the founder of Key Square Group, a global macro investment firm.[1][2]

A major donor, fundraiser, and an economic advisor for the Donald Trump 2024 presidential campaign,[3] Bessent was nominated by Trump in November 2024 to be the United States secretary of the treasury and confirmed by the United States Senate to the office on January 27, 2025 by a vote of 68–29.[4][5]

Upon taking office, he will become the second openly gay man to serve in the Cabinet of the United States (after Pete Buttigieg) and the fourth openly gay man to serve in a cabinet-level office (after Demetrios Marantis, Richard Grenell, and Buttigieg).[6] As the United States secretary of the treasury is fifth in the United States presidential line of succession, he will become the highest-ranking openly LGBT person in American history.[7]

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face questioning by Senators from both parties on Wednesday and Thursday, in one of the most anticipated confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s Administration."

