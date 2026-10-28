From here:

Ministers accused of ‘catastrophic’ decision to approve new gas power station

“SNP ministers have been accused of “climate hypocrisy” after giving the go-ahead for a new, gas-fired, power station – a decision that was branded a “catastrophic failure” by environmental campaigners.

Developers SSE Thermal and Equinor insist that their planned, power station at Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, will be equipped with carbon capture technology.”

As a reminder from Brave AI:

“Equinor is majority-owned by the Government of Norway, which holds a 67% stake managed by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries. This majority ownership grants the state decisive control over board elections and major corporate actions.

SSE Thermal is owned by SSE plc, a British multinational electricity company. Specifically, it is a trading name of SSE Generation Limited, which is a member of the SSE Group. The company serves as the thermal power generation subsidiary of SSE plc, focusing on flexible energy generation, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions across the United Kingdom and Ireland

“The Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs during its construction phase.

Once operational, the plant is projected to support 50 permanent jobs, according to SSE’s planning documents, though other analyses estimate up to 240 annual jobs supported locally over the station’s lifetime.

Again from Brave AI:

“SNP ministers have approved a controversial new 900MW gas-fired power station at Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, developed by SSE Thermal and Equinor.

The project, known as the Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station, is designed to include carbon capture technology to remove CO2 from emissions, aiming to provide reliable backup power for Scotland’s renewable energy grid while supporting the wider Acorn carbon capture and storage cluster.

Environmental groups and opposition politicians have condemned the decision as “climate hypocrisy” and a “catastrophic failure,” arguing it locks Scotland into fossil fuel dependency and volatile gas prices for decades. Critics, including Friends of the Earth Scotland and Oxfam Scotland, highlighted the irony of the approval occurring on the same day the Scottish Parliament debated climate justice, while developers maintain the plant is essential for energy security and job creation in the north-east.

The project received planning consent in October 2026, with developers asserting it will capture at least 90% of its emissions via carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.

The captured CO2 is intended to be transported via the Scottish Cluster infrastructure to the Acorn storage site in the North Sea. While proponents argue the plant is essential for energy security and net-zero targets, environmental groups have criticized the approval as a continuation of fossil fuel dependency and a risk to climate goals.

Carbon capture?

“The Scottish Cluster infrastructure connects industrial emitters in Scotland’s Central Belt and North-East to the Acorn storage site via a network of repurposed onshore and offshore pipelines.

The system utilizes National Gas Transmission’s SCO₂T Connect Project to transport captured CO₂ from Central Scotland through an existing onshore gas pipeline to the St Fergus terminal in North-East Scotland.

From there, CO₂ is transported offshore via repurposed pipelines, specifically the Goldeneye and Miller Gas System pipelines, to the storage reservoirs.

The storage site itself is located approximately 100 km offshore in the Central North Sea, where CO₂ is injected into sandstone formations 2.5 km beneath the seabed.

These geological formations, including the Acorn and East Mey stores, are sealed by a 400-meter thick caprock to ensure permanent storage. The infrastructure has a peak transport capacity of up to 20 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of CO₂.”

“Over time, the CO₂ will chemically react with surrounding minerals to solidify, locking it permanently in place.

What a waste of perfectly good CO2 that could instead be used to grow crops!

CO2 + H20 + sunlight >>> plant food via photosynthesis

The reaction of carbon dioxide (), water (), and sunlight is the fundamental process of photosynthesis, which produces glucose () and oxygen ().

The balanced chemical equation for this process is:

6CO2​+12H2​O+Light Energy→C6​H12​O6​+6O2​+6H2​O

“Key details include:

Inputs : Plants absorb from the air and from the soil, using light energy captured by chlorophyll .

Outputs : The process generates glucose, which serves as energy for the plant, and releases oxygen as a byproduct.

Artificial Applications: Researchers are developing technologies to mimic this process, using sunlight, water, and to create renewable fuels like syngas, formic acid, or hydrocarbons.

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