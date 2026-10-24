https://youtube.com/shorts/qfgQGhhgU0I?si=l0i6jFsWeufijSBq
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I have MANY tears in my eyes from that video! Thank you for posting this, this little girl has a bright future as a pianist/musician IMO. That was really beautiful!
She's so entwined, the way her body moves as she plays the notes. Wonderful, and, yes, wet cheeks I have!