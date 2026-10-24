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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
1d

I have MANY tears in my eyes from that video! Thank you for posting this, this little girl has a bright future as a pianist/musician IMO. That was really beautiful!

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Markker's avatar
Markker
2d

She's so entwined, the way her body moves as she plays the notes. Wonderful, and, yes, wet cheeks I have!

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