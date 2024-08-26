Some cliff notes from this one hour video, starting at the 25:30 minute mark: (excuse any misspellings).

A dangerous Wyeth (now Pfizer) drug quietly withdrawn in 2007 because of serious adverse events.

“HIP titre B” (?) given to infants, being published soon here:

International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine | IOS Press

A clinical informatics program run for 6 years now – 7 practitioners onboarded – now have 17,000 children, medical records from birth – lots of statistics on health outcomes from the vaxxed and unvaxxed cohorts and subsequent health conditions.

There will be a deep dive analysis on neural development, auto-immune conditions, other behavioural issues, respiratory, ear and gastro-intestinal issues.

Stay tuned.!!!! Could be ground-breaking confirmation on the harms of the vaccines on the childhood vaccine schedule!

Genomics integration Ulrika Kamera (?) + Kevin McKernan

Tumour samples from the vaxxed who came down with turbo cancer.

Multiple tumours examined (20 samples) to see if the genetic code for the spike protein integrated into the human chromosome.

Pfizer says impossible to reverse transcribe. It has been proven to reverse transcribe.

Second stage – does it integrate with the human genome/chromosome, then what are the ramifications of a transgenic person – two organisms in their DNA – Pfizer ad Moderna different?

The one hour broadcast covers the launch of the “vaxxed v unvaxxed” movie I a week or so, plus CHD’s legal cases and the launch of vaxxed 3 post 18 September 2024.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan