Senate Democrats urge vote on 30-day funding bill instead of House-passed legislation | Just The News

“Senate Democrats on Wednesday said they will not support the House-passed funding bill that would delay a government shutdown for six months and insisted on the Senate voting on a 30-day extension instead.”

Democrats “insisted”?!?

Democrats have not realised that the American public views them as the party of racist freaks, and whack jobs with zero credibility and relevance in the national mood to remove the fraud, corruption and waste that they created over decades via their socialist creep into the fabric of government.

Here’s how Brave AI describes what the next steps are:

“The Senate requires 60 votes to pass the latest Continuing Resolution (CR) bill because a simple majority is not sufficient to overcome a filibuster. This means that at least 60 senators would need to support the bill to end debate and proceed to a final vote.

As of March 12, 2025, the bill has passed the House and is now awaiting Senate approval.

Senate Democrats' Uncertainty: While House Democrats are united in their opposition, Senate Democrats have not yet taken a unified stance. Some, like Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, have indicated they would vote for the CR to avoid a shutdown, while others, such as Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, have criticized the bill but not outright opposed it.”

Republicans have a 53-47 majority - hence the ed for 8 Democratic Party votes.

On wonders why Schumer hasn’t been locked up for this behaviour:

2020 FLASHBACK: Schumer Tells Kavanaugh "You Have Released The Whirlwind And You Will Pay The Price" | Video | RealClearPolitics

“Then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), speaking at a rally of pro-choice supporters in March 2020, threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch and told them that they will "pay the price." Chief Justice John Roberts condemned Schumer's remarks, see his response below the transcript.”

Imagine if a Republican Senator had acted that way - maybe AG Bondi is considering a prosecution!

Onwards!!!