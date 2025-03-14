From here:

Following Senate Minority Leader Schumer’s announcement of support for ending debate, here are the Senators that voted for sanity in running the Federal government and keegffgping it running until 30 September 2025.

“Those senators are: Catherine Cortez-Matso of Nevada, Dick Durbin of Illinois, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Angus King of Maine, Gary Peters of Michigan, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Chuck Schumer of New York, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire. “

A simple majority is now required to pass the “Continuing Resolution” of the current profligate Federal spending of the Biden/Harris Administration.

That spending will be reviewed and DOGE efficiency cuts, recissions that gut past spending “boondoggles” by the Biden/Harrs residency and the Democrat-run House of Representatives AND any new spending or revisions to spending will be reconciled with a new White House budget.

We need to keep in mind that the CR does not alter the fiscal deficit of close to 2 trillion bucks for the yar ended 30 September 2025 and an increase in debt to over 38 trillion bucks.

The additional costs from operations to expel migrant beggars, all the redundancy costs from the activities of DOGE - less any impact from tariffs on imports/exports from 2 April and associated volume impacts on the imports and exports - are not reflected in the CR.

The CR includes the extra spending on the Pentagon, th border wall and the Coastguard.

So, there is still a lot of work to do on removing the extra few trillion of spending by Biden/Harris in the last few years of their tenancy of the White House AND “right-sizing” the Federal government for the tasks it is constitutionally charged with, completely.

