BREAKING NEWS: John Kennedy Breaks Down Federal Spending 'Line By Line' In Epic Defense Of Elon Musk

The Senator highlights the spending of the Biden three Acts that added 4.5 trillion bucks to annual spending.

He runs through the fact that spending should have reverted to levels prior to the scamdemic, but instead spending has increased by 55% since 2019 whilst the population has grown by just 2%.

He runs through the USAID spending on terrorist organisations and on DEI policies.

He finishes up by asking the Prime Muppet of the UK, Keir Starmer to “put down the bong” on the impending Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius that would give away the Diego Garcia military base and be charged rent of 9 billion pounds over a 99-year lease. Senator Kenedy withdrew the “bong” comment (maybe he realised that Muppets can’t inhale).

Mauritius has changed the terms since, and a deal is due on March 12th?

From Brave AI:

“As of February 5, 2025, the Mauritian Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, stated that he had rewritten the deal to ensure payments from the UK rose in line with inflation, and to give his country an effective veto on extending the terms of the agreement beyond 99 years.

The UK government has denied claims that the cost of handing over the Chagos Islands could rise to £18 billion, and has disputed claims made by the Mauritian Prime Minister about the renegotiated deal.”

Apparently, the deal has been “frontloaded” so that Mauritius gets up front cash as well with rumours that the lease term has been reduced from 99 years (to 50 years?) .

Enquiring minds want to know if the United Nations is also forcing France to return French colonies in French Polynesia, like Noumea, Tahiti and a bunch of other islands are in the process of being given up and rent charged to France?

